European stocks dip in early trading

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index has fallen 0.1 per cent in early trading.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 1, 2013 9:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stocks edged lower during trading this morning (March 1st), but the decline was limited by Thales SA reporting profit that exceeded analysts' expectations.

According to Bloomberg, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index had shed 0.1 per cent by 08:23 GMT in London, putting it on 289.72 points.

Thales SA's results were one of few bright spots in early trading, with Rio Tinto dropping 1.3 per cent on speculation it is to sell off its iron ore operations in Canada and Deutsche Bank AG falling 2.2 per cent after being downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Belgacom Group also suffered, with its share price falling the most in ten months after the Belgian telecoms company revealed a 2013 forecast that fell short of expectations..

The Stoxx Europe 600 is still up 3.6 per cent so far in 2013, with investor optimism boosted after policymakers in the US managed to agree a deal that prevented the country's economy falling off a fiscal cliff and into recession.

Find out about the Stoxx Europe 600 Index and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.