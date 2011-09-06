European indices gain BoE rate unchanged Trichet hints at July hike

“European Indices traded higher on Thursday on the back of advances in the prices of mining and energy firms, with the latter tracking crude oil […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 6, 2011 12:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
“European Indices traded higher on Thursday on the back of advances in the prices of mining and energy firms, with the latter tracking crude oil prices higher on supply concerns. British retail stocks were the worst performing sector however, falling 2% in trading weighed down by a disappointing set of results from the owner of Argos store, Home Retail.

The spike higher in crude oil prices has had a beneficial impact on energy firms, which in turn is supporting Indices. Brent Crude Oil has rallied over $3 in the last 24 hours with traders concerned about supply issues after OPEC failed to reach a consensus on raising production, an ill-timed scenario when taking into consideration the sharp fall of 4.85m barrels in US oil inventories announced some hours later.

A surprising narrowing of the US trade deficit also helped to support buyer demand for stocks across Europe and the US. The US trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed to $43.7bn from $46.8bn, when the market was expecting the trade gap to widen to just short of $49bn. March’s trade gap was also revised down from an original reading of $48.2bn giving stocks another positive. Much of the narrowing in the US trade gap was a direct influence of the Japanese earthquake and subsequent tsunami, which resulted in a drop of $3bn worth of imports from the country.

Retailers slump on Home Retail
Retail stocks have however been a key drag in Europe, with the UK and European retail sector both slumping 2% and 0.6% respectively, and the latter suffering its seventh straight day of falls.

Home Retail Group, Britain’s largest household goods retailer has been a key trigger behind today’s sector falls after the firm announced that sales at its Argos stores open more than a year fell by 9.6% in the 13 weeks to May 28th, a much more severe fall than expected with most investors predicting a slump of around 5.5%. The firm admitted that trading conditions had been more volatile and difficult than originally expected, particularly at its Argos stores. Today’s update from Home Retail Group adds to an already concerned sentiment regarding outlooks for Britain’s retailers in the midst of fiscal budget cuts and stubbornly high unemployment. The consequence of today’s trading update was to send Home Retail Groups shares over 12% lower, touching a new two and a half year low in the process.

Trichet says the magic words and indicates rate hike in July
Jean Claude-Trichet, the ECB President, uttered the magic words expected by most traders in today’s press conference; “strong vigilance” and by doing so convinced many in the market to expect an ECB rate hike in July. The words came after the ECB decided to hold interest rates at 1.25%, in a move widely expected by the market. However, with many traders already pricing in a July rate hike over the last few months, today’s reaction has been to lock in profits, forcing the euro lower by 0.5% against the US dollar. Today’s price action in the euro has therefore been a classic case of ‘buy the rumour and sell the fact’.

BOE keeps rates on hold, as expected
The Bank of England decided to maintain rates at 0.5% for the 27th consecutive month, in another move widely expected by the market. As a result, the reaction in the pound sterling was rather muted.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.