European indices flat as euro uncertainty remains

European indices are flat as the region's leaders try to agree on a way to encourage growth.

As of 11:40 BST, both the Euro STOXX and the Dax have barely changed in today's (September 19th) trading, recording 0.02 per cent and 0.04 per cent reductions respectively.

Juergen Michels, chief euro-area economist at Citigroup, told Bloomberg a "huge amount of unanswered questions" remain when it comes to the debt-reduction plans being implemented in Europe.

He added the journey to recovery is still "very, very long" as struggling nations such as Greece and Spain seek to avoid defaulting.

Indeed, Spanish debts reached record highs yesterday, with 9.9 per cent of its banks' total loans now in arrears.

This represents the worst bad loan ratio since the Iberian nation started recording this type of data in 1962, but Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy has yet to reveal whether he is going to seek the assistance of the European Central Bank.

