European equity markets edgy amid concerns over outcome of Ireland 8217 s debt woes

European equity markets struggled to make headway on Wednesday as Ireland’s debt woes and fears of contagion encouraged investors to be cautious. Gains in both […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 17, 2010 2:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European equity markets struggled to make headway on Wednesday as Ireland’s debt woes and fears of contagion encouraged investors to be cautious. Gains in both health care and pharmaceuticals were largely offset by losses in telecoms.

UK markets were also pleasantly surprised by Jobless Claims, which fell in October by 3,500 when expected to increase by 6,000 – suggesting the labour market is heading in the right direction.

Health care stocks were buoyed by positive news for both Galxosmithkline and Actelion
Glaxosmithkline, the UK listed bellwether, added 23p after it was given support by a panel of US experts regarding its new Lupus drug. The 13-2 vote will allow Glaxo to proceed with the planned treatment for Lupus, the first new drug in more than 50 years for the incurable condition whereby the body’s own immune system attacks healthy cells and tissues.

Actelion, the Swiss listed pharmaceutical company, gained 4.5 Swiss Francs after sources mooted that Amgen, the world’s largest biotechnology company, is said to be considering bidding for Actelion.

Other sources of comfort for investors were ICAP and Experian. ICAP the world’s largest interdealer broker, was up around 2% or 9.3p after confirming first-half pre-tax profits had risen by the same amount (2%) to £183mn. Revenues were also up 9% in the same period to £867mn. Experian was the biggest winner on Wednesday, up around 6.3% (or 45.5p), as it too updated the market with better than expected numbers. Experian, the world’s largest credit checking company said increased demand from Latin America had driven first-half profits, which were up 4.4%.

The biggest drag on the FTSE was Vodafone, which was down around -2% (or -3.5p) to 167p after being downgraded by Evolution securities earlier in the day.

3i also struggled after its CEO warned leveraged buyout firms were driving potential targets to ‘extraordinarily’ high prices. 3i, the international venture capital company, was down around -2% (or -6p).

Tomorrow will see the EU and IMF finally addressing Ireland’s troubled banks. Both parties will cast their eyes, and maybe the odd calculator or two, over the accounts of Ireland’s struggling banking sector. Primarily, their prying will assess whether Ireland can stabilise its fragile banking sector without assistance. Although there is no deadline for the outcome of their investigations or discussions, all parties will be looking to reassure investors that all is well sooner rather than later.

Whatever the outcome, investors need clarity and have not been well served by the benign updates regarding the country’s woes. Until an outcome is reached markets may well remain a little edgy.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.