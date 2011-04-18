Euro lost further ground over the Asian session

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 18, 2011 11:53 AM
EUR/USD
Range: 1.4349 – 1.4427
Support: 1.4349
Resistance: 1.4445
The Euro lost further ground over the Asian session, breaking below 1.4400 mark and currently finding some support at 1.4349, amid at some profit taking ahead of the Easter holidays.This correction comes after EUR/USD failed once again to accomplish a daily close above 1.4500 last week with concerns about Greece not being able to avoid default and the anti-euro party winning parliamentary elections in Finland, have weighed over the shared currency.
USDJPY
USD/JPY
Range: 82.80 – 83.27
Support: 82.72
Resistance: 84.25
The Dollar remains trading lower, on retreat from early April highs at 85.50, with the pair easing during Asian session, eroding last week’s low at 82.95 to hit fresh 12-day low at 82.85 so far. We would allow for more random moves either side of 82.70 and watch the next line of support at 82.45.
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.6275 – 1.6316
Support: 1.6219
Resistance: 1.6403
Cable has spent the Asian session in a quite narrow range, as it did last week with the “Short to Medium” term indicators stay neutral therefore we look to 1.6275 for direction. If we can hold above this support we have a good chance of trying the topside once ore with 1.6350 to 1.6380 targeted”. Although below 1.6275 we once more look to the 1.6220/05 for next line of support.
Economic Calendar

