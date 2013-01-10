Euro Fired Up By Spain Auction amp ECB

“The greatest trick the devil has ever pulled was to convince the world he didn’t exist” – The Usual Suspects But Draghi convinced the markets […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 10, 2013 4:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

“The greatest trick the devil has ever pulled was to convince the world he didn’t exist” – The Usual Suspects

But Draghi convinced the markets the OMT did exist in September without activating it. What ensued thereafter was a virtual easing, with peripheral bonds, equity indices and euro currency moving from strength to strength.

Euro is powered up (highest daily percentage gain since September 7, 2012) after the ECB press conference revealed that none of the governing council members called for a rate cut at today’s meeting, which added to the currency’s earlier gains triggered by a strong Spanish bond auction. €5.827 bn in 2015, 2018 and 2026 bonds was raised, exceeding expectations of €4-5 bn. Yields fell across the board, while the bid/cover ratio for the five-year auction jumped to 2.59 from the prior 2.59.

Recall the euro fell immediately after the December press conference due to downward ECB revisions in growth and inflation as well as Draghi’s indication that discussions over interest rates remained ongoing.

The ECB can continue to avoid cutting the refinancing rate to 0.25% without the OMT having been deployed would be deemed excessive accommodation from the ECB in the face of a reticent Spain.

EUR/USD’s Best Year Since 2002?

EUR/USD’s crucial accomplishment of 2012: posting nine winning months—the most since 2002 (the starting year of the euro’s bull market/beginning of US dollar’s bear market) when the single currency had 10 winning months.

The five consecutive rising months (Aug-Dec 2012) matched the uninterrupted monthly streak of Dec 2010-April 2011, Jul-Nov 2009, Aug-Dec 2004.)

Euro to Stand in the Way of Trifecta

-     The notion of a positive trifecta (US dollar, US bond yields and US equities will rise in tandem) may materialise only briefly in H2, before Eurozone markets catch up alongside EUR/USD once Greece and Italy growth hit positive territory due to the q/q calculation element and friendly market conditions in capital markets.

-     Any rebound in the US dollar resulting from hawkish FOMC minutes/commentary is likely to remain limited as the Fed has long way to go towards its 6.5% unemployment target.

Global equities will gain momentum in H2: 8150 for the Dax, 6340 for the FTSE 100 and 1540 for the S&P 500. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is seen adding to its impressive 22% rise of 2012, attaining 14,660 by Q3.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.