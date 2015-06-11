EUR USD Range Trades below Key Resistance

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to trade within a defined price range after climbing from its long-term lows in April. Key support is […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2015 4:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to trade within a defined price range after climbing from its long-term lows in April.

Key support is currently around the 1.1100 and 1.0800 levels, while major resistance resides around the 1.1400 area.

Since rising from 1.0800 support in late May, the currency pair has continued to trade squarely between two major moving averages – the 200-day to the upside and the 50-day to the downside – highlighting the general lack of direction for the past few weeks.

Despite this short-term range-trading and consolidation, EUR/USD continues to trade within a major bearish trend extending back to last May’s 1.4000-area high.

2015-06-11-EURUSD daily chart

 

Any sustained breakout of the current range should dictate whether the currency pair continues this underlying trend or if it rebounds further from its recent multi-year lows.

To the downside, a strong breakdown below 1.1100 support should once again target major support objectives at 1.0800 and, with continued bearish trend momentum, the 1.0500-area lows.

Key resistance continues to hold around the noted 1.1400 level. Any sustained rebound that pushes EUR/USD above 1.1400 should meet major resistance around the 200-day moving average and then the key 1.1650 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.