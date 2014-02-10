EUR USD rallies to attempt bullish extension

February 10, 2014 – EUR/USD (daily chart) has been in a general rally for the past week as it attempts to recapture lost ground from […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 10, 2014 3:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

February 10, 2014 – EUR/USD (daily chart) has been in a general rally for the past week as it attempts to recapture lost ground from the prior week.

The currency pair has climbed back up to revisit its 50-day moving average after falling well below it in late January.

 

EURUSD TA chart 10.02.14

 

The rebound that occurred early last week came after the pair dipped slightly below its key support level of 1.3500 – which also happened to be just above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the bullish trend from the July 2013 1.2750-area low – up to the 1.3892 two-year high, which was established at the very end of 2013.

The dip that occurred towards the end of January also stayed above the pair’s 200-day moving average, which suggests that the trend’s directional bias is still pushing to the upside.

Key resistance currently resides around the 1.3700 level.

In the event that EUR/USD extends its rally above this level, major upside targets reside around 1.3800 and, on a breakout above the noted 1.3892 two-year high, the 1.4000 psychological level.

To the downside, the 1.3500 area and the 200-day moving average should continue to provide support for the pair within the context of the current bullish trend.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.