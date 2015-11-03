EUR USD Increasing bearish pressure

The euro fell broadly against other major currencies on Tuesday as the US dollar surged, placing renewed and intensified pressure on the EUR/USD currency pair. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2015 4:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro fell broadly against other major currencies on Tuesday as the US dollar surged, placing renewed and intensified pressure on the EUR/USD currency pair.

For a week and a half now, EUR/USD has been trading under the key 1.1100 resistance level since its breakdown below that level in late October. In the process of breaking down below 1.1100, the currency pair also broke down below its 200-day moving average as well as a major uptrend line extending back to March’s 12-year low.

EUR/USD’s recent declines within the past two weeks have been prompted largely by market interpretations of central bank comments. On the euro side, European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi recently struck a dovish tone, alluding to further stimulus measures as early as December. This provoked a large and immediate sell-off of the euro that continued for two days before stabilizing.

On the dollar side, last week’s relatively hawkish Fed statement increased speculation over a potential December rate hike in the U.S. This resulted in an immediate surge for the US dollar that quickly steadied but appears to have begun picking up again this week.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

With the recent technical breakdown of EUR/USD combined with apparently divergent monetary policy between the ECB and the Fed, the prospects for the currency pair appear dim.

From a technical perspective, the bearish scenario under 1.1100 resistance would see an imminent breakdown below last week’s low of 1.0895. From there, the major downside target is at the key 1.0800 support level, last retested in July. On any further breakdown below 1.0800, the next downside objective is at the 1.0500 level, right around the currency pair’s long-term lows earlier this year.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.