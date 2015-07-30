EUR USD extends decline on US GDP rate hike anticipation

EUR/USD extended its retreat on Thursday as the dollar rose broadly on positive GDP data from the US Commerce Department. US gross domestic product for […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 30, 2015 4:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD extended its retreat on Thursday as the dollar rose broadly on positive GDP data from the US Commerce Department.

US gross domestic product for the second quarter was reported to have expanded by an annual rate of 2.3%. While this figure fell short of economists’ expectations for 2.6%, the reading outlined healthy growth fueled by consumer spending. Furthermore, 1st quarter GDP was revised up to a 0.6% advance from a previously reported contraction of 0.2%.

These figures imply solid economic momentum that could prompt a sooner rate hike by the Fed. This implication helped drive the dollar higher and pressure the EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

From a technical perspective, EUR/USD is in its third day of retreat from major resistance around the 1.1100 level, which is also where the key 50-day moving average continues to be situated.

This week’s declines occur within the context of a large trading range generally between 1.1400 resistance to the upside and 1.0800 support to the downside that has been in place for the past three months. While the currency pair has indeed been range-bound, however, price action for the past month has been decidedly bearish, as the chart displays a clear pattern of lower highs and lower lows.

From a broader view, EUR/USD continues to be firmly entrenched in a long-term declining trend from last year’s 1.4000-area high, and also continues to trade well below its 200-day moving average.

With further downside momentum fueled by continued dollar-strengthening against the euro, the immediate bearish target is at 1.0800 support, which is the lower border of the noted trading range.

Further to the downside, as the declining chart pattern continues, the next major objective below the current range resides at the 1.0500 level, which is the area of March’s twelve-year low and site of a rough double-bottoming pattern in March and April.

Any sustained break below 1.0500, which would confirm a continuation of the long-term downtrend, could pressure EUR/USD towards further downside support around the 1.0200 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.