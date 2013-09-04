EUR USD consolidates at major support

EUR/USD (daily chart) has consolidated just above a major support confluence around the 1.3150 region, which is currently at the same price location as the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 4, 2013 3:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD (daily chart) has consolidated just above a major support confluence around the 1.3150 region, which is currently at the same price location as the key 200-day moving average. This price action follows a substantial two-week drop from just above 1.3400 resistance, a level last reached prior to that in June.

Having dropped down to the strong 1.3150 support confluence, the currency pair is currently at a critical juncture. A continuation of the significant bearishness of the past two weeks could prompt a breakdown below this major support, targeting the key 1.3000 psychological support level to the downside. Any further breakdown below 1.3000 should then move the pair towards the important 1.2750 support level, site of the major double-bottom from April and July. Conversely, if the price turns back to the upside at or around the current 1.3150 support, strong upside resistance resides around the 1.3300 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.