EE fined for complaints handling policies

The telecoms company must pay £1 million for breaching Ofcom rules on complaints handling.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 3, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ofcom has fined EE, the UK's largest mobile phone operator, £1 million for breaching rules surrounding customer complaints.

From 2011 to 2014, EE did not provide customers full information about how complaints could be taken to an independent body. These details should have been provided in writing, but were not, according to the watchdog.

As regulator of the communications industry, Ofcom has recently undertaken a project to identify issues in how complaints are handled by telecommunications companies. The investigation into EE was part of this.

Deadlock letters

When EE customers have a complaint that cannot be resolved, they have the right to take the issue to an independent body up to two months after the complaint is first made. As a precursor to going to the independent body, a "deadlock letter" is requested.

Ofcom found that between July 22nd 2011 and April 8th 2014, EE customers who requested such a letter never received it. 

EE also failed to notify some customers that they could refer any complaint to an independent body free of charge.

Claudio Pollack from Ofcom explained that providing the right information to customers is "vital".

"Ofcom imposes strict rules on how providers must handle complaints and treats any breach of the rules very seriously," he said.

Historic conduct

However, EE made it clear in a statement that the fine was related to historic conduct and does not reflect the company's current policies.

A spokesperson for the company commented: "While this in no way excuses it, it is important to note that we identified issues in our complaints handling and began our programme to tackle these problems head-on in 2013, before Ofcom started their investigation."

The spokesperson added that the company has made significant improvements since then: "Ofcom's current figures highlight that complaints into Ofcom about EE have fallen by 50 per cent in the past year."

EE is jointly owned by Deutsche Telekom and Orange. Both firms have a 50 per cent stake in the company.

On Friday (July 3rd), Orange stock was up 0.78 per cent to 14.27, while Deutsche Telekom was down 0.48 per cent to 15.43.​

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.