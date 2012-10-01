EADS and BAE merger held back as Lagardere disputes deal

EADS and BAE Systems’ merger has been held back again, as a major shareholder disputes the deal.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 1, 2012 5:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The merger between defence giant BAE Systems and EADS has met with another obstacle as key shareholder in the latter business Lagardere has rebutted claims the deal would not benefit French shareholders.

Bosses of both organisations stated the amalgamation of the companies would create a firm that was greater than the sum of its parts, but the French media company disputes this.

"Despite the industrial and strategic potential attributed to it, this plan has not yet demonstrated that it was creating value for EADS," Lagardere said.

Therefore, it has called for a review into the merger, in order to safeguard the French shareholders.

BAE Systems and EADS are also under increased pressure to give a guarantee to the British government that it will create jobs in the UK in return for its support.

At 15:45 BST today (October 1st), BAE Systems was 0.9 per cent higher on the London Stock Exchange to 328.20p per share, while EADS gained 1.1 per cent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to €24.96.

Find the latest spread betting strategies for the FTSE 100 at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.