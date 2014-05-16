E ON hit with 12m fine

E.ON has been told to pay a £12 million fine over mis-selling.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 16, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Energy industry regulator Ofgem has ordered one of the UK's Big Six energy providers – E.ON – to pay a massive fine following an investigation into mis-selling at the company.

Ofgem told the firm it has to pay £12 million, which will comfortably be the largest payout for mis-selling it has given out to a UK energy supplier. A few months ago, npower was ordered to pay a £3.5 million fine after a similar investigation was carried out by the regulator.

Tony Cocker, chief executive of E.ON UK, apologised for the company's actions and admitted it was "completely unacceptable" sales staff at the firm had not been clear enough with customers about their energy tariffs.

"There was no organised attempt to mislead, and Ofgem has acknowledged this, but that does not excuse the fact we did not have in place enough rules, checks and oversight," said Mr Cocker, who pointed out the energy supplier has already started to overhaul its sales processes in the wake of the investigation.

Trust

Sarah Harrison, senior partner in charge of enforcement at Ofgem, stated that energy companies have to work hard to rebuild trust among the general public and said it is time to "draw a line under" the mis-selling scandals to have blighted firms such as E.ON and npower.

She said: "E.ON has today taken a good step by accepting responsibility for its actions and putting proper redress in place."

The mis-selling at E.ON occurred between June 2010 and December 2013 and Ofgem stated that it is likely a "large" number of customers were mis-sold energy contracts during this time, although it is difficult to estimate exactly how many of them were affected.

As part of the deal with Ofgem, E.ON has agreed to pay around £35 to 333,000 of their customers who are typically among the recipients of the Warm Home Discount. The company will also make automatic payments to some of the vulnerable customers who may have been affected by poor sales practices at E.ON.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.