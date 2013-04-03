The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- The European stock markets traded in negative territory this morning, as investors remained cautious ahead of key events later in the week, such as the Central Bank meetings and U.S. employment data. This early fall is also led by Vodafone after takeover speculation surrounding the telecoms heavyweight was quashed overnight. Shares in Vodafone fell 2.7% after US firm Verizon Communications denied reports that it was mulling a takeover of the UK firm with AT&T

- Among country-specific indexes, France’s CAC lost 0.6%, while Germany’s DAX shed 0.1% and the FTSE 100 lost 0.4%.

- New York’s Dow Jones and S&P 500 share indexes have set new all-time highs on Wall Street.

- Standard Life and RSA Insurance are down after going ex-dividend, along with weakness in miners such as Fresnillo and ENRC.

- Energy supplier SSE has been fined £10.5m by the regulator Ofgem for mis-selling gas and electricity.

- Rio Tinto the mining company has hired Deutsche Bank to sell up to 29% of Coal & Allied unit.

- Looking at the economic data GBP Purchasing Manager Index Construction is released at 9:30 this morning followed by the EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Estimate at 10:00 am.