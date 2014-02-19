Dongfeng Motor confirms Peugeot investment

Dongfeng is to invest about 800 million euros for a 14 per cent stake.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 19, 2014 3:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Dongfeng Motor has confirmed that it is making a massive investment in the struggling Peugeot car manufacturer.

In a statement released to the Hong Kong stock exchange, Dongfeng confirmed that it will be buying a 14 per cent stake in Europe's second-largest auto company in a deal worth about 800 million euros (£660 million).

The French government will invest the same amount of money, which will cut the Peugeot family's 25.4 per cent stake to just 14 per cent.

Dongfeng explained in the statement that the investment is intended to "expand and deepen their current cooperation" with Peugeot.

It was added the venture would "strengthen overseas cooperation to achieve the objective of selling 1.5 million vehicles under the Dongfeng, Peugeot SA and Citroën brands per year starting from 2020".

Dongfeng also stated that the deal will have the impact of "enhancing strategic collaboration in research and development of both parties".

The share price of Dongfeng fell by more than one per cent on the Hong Kong stock exchange earlier today (February 19th).

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.