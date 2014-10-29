Dollar soars as Fed shuts QE3 door

The dollar was the biggest winner, stocks pared earlier losses and yields fell as the Fed concluded its 3rd quantitative easing (QE3) by announcing the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2014 8:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar was the biggest winner, stocks pared earlier losses and yields fell as the Fed concluded its 3rd quantitative easing (QE3) by announcing the tapering of the remaining $15bn of asset purchases it began in September 2012. Despite re-affirming interest rates would remain exceptionally low for a “considerable time”, it cautioned that rate hikes could “likely to occur sooner” if information on inflation and employment indicated “faster progress” towards the Fed’s goals.

One-Two upgrade

The Fed produced a clear upgrade of its view on labour markets by stating that “underutilization” was “gradually diminishing”, while adding that “likelihood of inflation running persistently below 2% has diminished somewhat since early this year”. These changes with regards to inflation and unemployment were the most striking elements of the Fed statement, highlighting its hawkishness and positivity for the US dollar, thereby offsetting the dovish effect of keeping “considerable time” guidance intact.

Even Plosser was satisfied

The upgrade on employment and waning of deflationary worries was so stark and sufficient to the extent that arch hawk Philadelphia Fed’s Charles Plosser voted in favour of keeping the “considerable time” guidance. Recall that in the September meeting, Plosser objected to the “considerable time” guidance “because such language is time dependent and does not reflect the considerable economic progress that has been made toward the Committee’s goals”. The fact that Plosser dropped his hawkish dissent highlights internal shift of the discussions shaping the new Fed statement.

Dollar, stocks & yields reaction suggest measured hawkishness

While dollar rallies resulting from Fed statements are usually associated with falling stocks, today’s FX/Equities reaction reflected a more market-friendly slant towards hawkishness. While the upgraded view on labour markets and diminishing worries of disinflation boosted the greenback, the maintaining of “considerable time” guidance on low interest rates avoided any bringing forward of rate hike expectations, which helped weigh on bond yields (10yr yield – 5bps) and pared earlier pullback in stocks.

Post Fed Charts Oct 29

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.