USD/JPY Range:82.37 – 83.05 Support:82.50 Resistance: 83.30 Dollar opened at Y82.48 and soared through a reported barrier at Y82.50 on Japanese megabank and retail investor demand as risk returned to the table. The dollar posted a high of Y83.01 and possibly tripped another barrier at Y83.00. Stops lie ahead at Y83.30, Y83.50 and Y83.70 with offers in front at Y83.00/10 and Y83.25/30. Comments from Fed’s Fisher, Bullard and Plosser yesterday fuelled the dollar with expectations of QE2 finishing on schedule without extension. A firmer Nikkei also added to the cause. Strong demand was also seen in the euro-yen which opened at Y116.39 and soared to Y116.96 with a break of the Y117.03 (May14 high) opening the way to Y118.73 (May 13 high). Nikkei reported today that the Japanese government is likely to create an emergency budget of Y2 trillion for the earthquake/tsunami disaster relief and will aim to submit it to parliament next month.

EUR/USD Range: 1.4058 – 1.4128 Support: 1.4050 Resistance:1.4130 Several commentators have suggested that the rate looks ‘happy’ to pivot the $1.4100 level into Friday’s key US employment report. Early pressure on yen into Asia provided an early lift for euro-yen, in turn taking euro-dollar to early highs of $1.4128. Dollar-yen then overtook euro-yen as the dollar gained a general boost on Fed Fisher comments that he would vote against extending QE beyond June, this dollar demand also weighed back against the euro to take the rate to lows of $1.4070. Recovery attempts remained below $1.4100 with rate settling between $1.4070/00 ahead of the European open. Sovereign demand seen in place to $1.4070, a break to open a deeper move toward $1.4050/40 (Tues low $1.4047), with stronger support seen in place between $1.4020/00. Resistance remains at $1.4125/30, stronger between $1.4145/55 with stops noted on a break of $1.4160. EMU confidence indexes due at 0900GMT ahead of US ADP at 1215GMT.