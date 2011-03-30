Dollar opened at Y82 48 and soared through a reported barrier

  USD/JPY Range:82.37 – 83.05 Support:82.50 Resistance: 83.30 Dollar opened at Y82.48 and soared through a reported barrier at Y82.50 on Japanese megabank and retail investor […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 30, 2011 11:04 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

USDJPY
USD/JPY
Range:82.37 – 83.05
Support:82.50
Resistance: 83.30
Dollar opened at Y82.48 and soared through a reported barrier at Y82.50 on Japanese megabank and retail investor demand as risk returned to the table. The dollar posted a high of Y83.01 and possibly tripped another barrier at Y83.00. Stops lie ahead at Y83.30, Y83.50 and Y83.70 with offers in front at Y83.00/10 and Y83.25/30. Comments from Fed’s Fisher, Bullard and Plosser yesterday fuelled the dollar with expectations of QE2 finishing on schedule without extension. A firmer Nikkei also added to the cause. Strong demand was also seen in the euro-yen which opened at Y116.39 and soared to Y116.96 with a break of the Y117.03 (May14 high) opening the way to Y118.73 (May 13 high). Nikkei reported today that the Japanese government is likely to create an emergency budget of Y2 trillion for the earthquake/tsunami disaster relief and will aim to submit it to parliament next month.
EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.4058 – 1.4128
Support: 1.4050
Resistance:1.4130
Several commentators have suggested that the rate looks ‘happy’ to pivot the $1.4100 level into Friday’s key US employment report. Early pressure on yen into Asia provided an early lift for euro-yen, in turn taking euro-dollar to early highs of $1.4128. Dollar-yen then overtook euro-yen as the dollar gained a general boost on Fed Fisher comments that he would vote against extending QE beyond June, this dollar demand also weighed back against the euro to take the rate to lows of $1.4070. Recovery attempts remained below $1.4100 with rate settling between $1.4070/00 ahead of the European open. Sovereign demand seen in place to $1.4070, a break to open a deeper move toward $1.4050/40 (Tues low $1.4047), with stronger support seen in place between $1.4020/00. Resistance remains at $1.4125/30, stronger between $1.4145/55 with stops noted on a break of $1.4160. EMU confidence indexes due at 0900GMT ahead of US ADP at 1215GMT.
Gold

 

Precious metals traded slightly lower yesterday as commodity prices fell on the back of easing MENA tensions which initially dragged oil prices lower. This impacted on Gold and Silver, with some further profit-taking still in evidence following fresh highs of last week. Gold opened at $1420.30 and slipped down just ahead of the major support at $1410 with a low of $1411.10 before turning sharply higher to $1423.45, but fell back to close out the day at $1418.50. Asian markets saw the metal trade down to $1414.60 earlier this morning before picking up to $1420.50. Silver closed out on Tuesday at $37.07 after opening at $37.14 yesterday, and has picked up to $37.37 in Asia this morning. Gold has support at $1410 and resistance at $1423.50. Silver has support at yesterday’s low of $36.53 and resistance at Friday’s high of $37.78.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.