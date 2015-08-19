Dollar little changed by CPI awaiting FOMC

The US Labor Department reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased at a rate of 0.1% in July against economists’ prior forecasts […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2015 4:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US Labor Department reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased at a rate of 0.1% in July against economists’ prior forecasts of 0.2%. This is after rising by 0.3% in June. July’s number marks the sixth consecutive month of increases. Most notably, shelter costs helped push up the total number, offsetting declines in other categories.

The CPI data release prompted a moderate initial surge for the US dollar against most other major currencies as the markets waited in eager anticipation for this afternoon’s FOMC minutes from last month’s meeting. As always, traders and investors will be reading into these minutes very carefully to discern any nuanced suggestions as to the timing of a Fed liftoff.

Despite Wednesday’s inflation data coming out lower-than-expected, the increase that did occur could be sufficient, when coupled with a strengthening labor market, to give the Fed motivation to raise rates in September. Due to low oil and commodity prices as well as a strong dollar, however, inflation is likely to remain subdued, which could potentially prompt a slower pace of Fed tightening after the initial rate hike.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Shortly after the CPI data was released, USD/CAD rose as the US dollar strengthened and the Canadian dollar weakened when crude oil again fell under pressure after showing signs of stabilizing earlier in the day.

From a technical perspective, USD/CAD continues to show strong upside momentum within its sharp bullish trend that has been in place for the past three months. A combination of US dollar strength and persistently weak crude oil prices pressuring the Canadian dollar prompted the currency pair to hit and slightly exceed its 1.3200 target in early August, forming a new peak at 1.3212, a high not seen since September of 2004.

After reaching that peak, USD/CAD pulled back to dip below key psychological support at 1.3000 before rebounding. Currently range trading between 1.3200 resistance to the upside and 1.3000 support to the downside, the overall directional bias continues to be to the upside in line with the prevailing trend for both the US dollar and Canadian dollar.

With the US dollar continuing to be supported by rate hike anticipation and crude oil continuing to be pressured by persistent oversupply conditions and production levels, USD/CAD is likely poised to extend its sharp uptrend even further. With any sustained breakout above the 1.3200 resistance level, which would confirm a continuation of the entrenched bullish trend, the next major upside target is at the 1.3400 resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.