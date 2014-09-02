Dollar General raises Family Dollar bid to 9 1 billion

US discount retailer Dollar General has raised its bid for rival store Family Dollar.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2014 3:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US discount retailer Dollar General has raised its bid for rival store Family Dollar to almost $9.1 billion (£5.51 billion). The discount chain made this offer today (September 2nd) in a renewed effort to win over its competitor from a rival $8.5 billion deal with Dollar Tree.

Family Dollar had rejected the previous offer of nearly $9 billion and said that the number of Dollar General stores could break competition law.

Under the terms of the revised offer, Dollar General will pay $80 a share, up from its original bid of $78.50 a share and from Dollar Tree’s $74.50-a-share bid. It has also agreed to get rid of 1,500 stores, more than double its last proposition of 700. The Tennessee company has also agreed to pay $500 million to Family Dollar if the deal is affected by anti-trust regulations.

“We are confident that our enhanced proposal sufficiently addresses any concerns that led Family Dollar’s board of directors to reject our prior proposal without any discussions between our companies,” Rick Dreiling, Dollar General’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

The chairman, who said in June that he would resign within a year, has now changed his mind and says he will stay on as chief executive officer until May 2016 to do this deal, Forbes reports.

Dollar General has previously said that a deal for Family Dollar would create synergies of between $550 million and $600 million within three years, mostly from cost savings. If combined, they would have about $28 billion in annual revenue.

While Dollar Tree caters to middle-class consumers and sells most items for $1, Dollar General and Family Dollar both focus on low-income shoppers.

"Dollar General can more easily justify a higher price because of the greater potential operating synergies,"  Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business told Bloomberg. Still, Dollar Tree may have incentive to come back with a counteroffer, he said. “The acquisition would do more to transform Dollar Tree’s business."

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.