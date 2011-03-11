USD/JPY Range: 82.77 – 83.30 Support: 82.50 Resistance: 83.30 Dollar closed in NY at Y82.98 after posting a high of Y83.17 yesterday afternoon. Dollar initially slipped lower in Asia as longs pared back on the stronger Chinese data to a low of Y82.78, but news of a massive earthquake in Northern Japan sparked a strong rally back through Y83.00 to Y83.08 which extended through stops at Y83.20 toY83.30 as the second quake hit an hour later. The dollar has since eased back to Y83.15. Stops remain in place through Y83.60 with bids seen from Y82.80 down to Y82.50 from importers and investors. Aussie-yen opened Y83.04 and dipped initially to Y82.98 before quickly jumping to Y83.22 on news of the first earthquake around 0545GMT extending to Y83.31 as the second quake hit about an hour later. Tsunami warnings are now in place for the entire NE coast of Japan.

GBP/USD Range: 1.6040 – 1.6078 Support: 1.6000 Resistance: 1.6130 Rate began the Asian session around $1.6060 and gradually edged to session high of $1.6080, with rate tracking euro-dollar moves through the session as euro-sterling was contained around stg0.8600, within a range of stg0.8590/0.8610. Cable settled into a $1.6055/75 through the balance of the session before news of a large earthquake hitting Japan, and affecting Tokyo broke into the European open. Rate was pressed down to mark Asia lows at $1.6046, with momentum taking it on to $1.6043. Rate currently trades around $1.6048 as markets take stock of the quake effects in Japan. Cable demand seen in place toward $1.6030, with further demand expected to emerge in the $1.6020/00 area should we move lower. Below the figure and rate expected to meet demand in the $1.5985/80 area.