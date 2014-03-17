Disney Channel confirms first UK production

The Disney Channel will make Evermoor at Arley Hall, near Warrington.


March 17, 2014 10:45 AM
The Disney Channel has confirmed it will produce a live-action series in the UK for the first time, with a location in the north-west of England selected.

It was announced that Arley Hall, near Warrington, will be the filming location for Evermoor, which will be about a US teenager who starts a new life in the UK.

Disney also revealed Lime Pictures – which makes shows such as Hollyoaks and The Only Way is Essex – will produce Evermoor.

Lime Pictures' head of drama Rebecca Hodgson told BBC News it has not been decided how the series will be shown.

Filming will start on Evermoor in April and Ms Hodgson revealed that the show will have both a "British and American sensibility", although she noted there had been "a dialogue polish to make sure we get certain words right".

Disney is also planning to make the next Star Wars film in the UK after acquiring the rights to the franchise from LucasFilm in 2012.

Shares in Disney rose 0.18 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday (March 14th).

