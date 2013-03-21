Cyprus to dominate in headline trading

The US dollar regained its losses following the FOMC announcement last night although there was nothing in the statement the market hadn’t expected, with the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 21, 2013 8:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar regained its losses following the FOMC announcement last night although there was nothing in the statement the market hadn’t expected, with the board sighting that although there are signs that the labour market is improving there are concerns for Q4 growth as the sequester cuts kick in. The Fed yesterday seemingly left asset purchases at current levels for the foreseeable future. In other news the China HSBC manufacturing PMI number for March came in at 51.7, higher than the consensus of 50.8 but there was a muted market reaction to the release.

In the antipodeans world New Zealand Q4 GDP came in at its highest level for three years at a solid 1.5% versus the expected 0.9%. Across the Tasman the Australian PM called a snap leadership vote only for no one else to stand against her.

The market will be dominated by headlines today from the Cypriot circus as the new BoJ Governor Kuroda holds his first press conference at 9am this morning. I doubt he will want to disappoint the market so I expect hard line stimulus talk although overnight we did hear a negative comment from finance minister Aso that “2% inflation in two years may not be so easy.”

Today’s data consists of PMI figures from Europe along with retail sales from the UK this morning, with the US session highlights being the weekly initial claims, flash PMI and Philadelphia business survey.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2840-1.2710-1.2660 | Resistance 1.2980-1.3000-1.3020


USD/JPY

Supports 95.30-94.80-93.70 | Resistance 96.30-97.20-97.80


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5100-1.5060-1.4980 | Resistance 1.5180-1.5220-1.5280

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.