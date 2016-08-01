Crude Oil extends plunge below 40 barrel as oversupply worries persist

Crude oil prices continued to fall precipitously on Monday, with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark for US crude dropping below $40 per barrel for […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 1, 2016 8:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil prices continued to fall precipitously on Monday, with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark for US crude dropping below $40 per barrel for the first time in more than three months. Monday’s fall extends the sharp downtrend that has been in place since the $51-area highs of June.

WTI extended this downtrend on Monday as persistent concerns over the crude oil oversupply situation were compounded by a survey reflecting record-high output by OPEC nations last month. Also weighing on oil prices was data that revealed the US oil rig count had climbed by 44 rigs in July, the highest monthly increase in over two years.

Having tentatively dipped below the key $40 price level on Monday, WTI has reached a critical technical juncture. A strong drop below this level could open the path to significantly further losses as major oil producers continue to raise production and compete for market share.

Also around the noted $40 level is the key 200-day moving average, which crude oil has not traded below since April. This moving average may serve as a major “line in the sand” for WTI, especially as it currently coincides with the important $40 level.

With further downside follow-through on the tentative breakdown below $40 and the 200-day moving average, the next major downside targets are at the key $38 and $34 support levels.

WTI Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.