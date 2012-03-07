Concern surrounding Greece 8217 s impact upon Italy and Spain 8217 s recovery

With concern surrounding Greece and the fear this will impact upon Italy and Spain's recovery, European indexes recorded their biggest one-day fall in nearly three […]


March 7, 2012
  • With concern surrounding Greece and the fear this will impact upon Italy and Spain’s recovery, European indexes recorded their biggest one-day fall in nearly three months.
  • The FTSE closed down 1.8% while the French CAC was down 3.5% and the German Dax was down 3.4%.
  • The markets have started very tentatively this morning.
  • Despite heavyweight FTSE 100 companies going ex-dividend this morning, including Standard Chartered and British American Tobacco, taking 11 points off the index, the FTSE has snuck back into positive territory, currently up 2 points.
  • Unsurprisingly Standard Chartered is the biggest faller on the day, off around 1.5%.
  • Leading the FTSE this morning is Randgold Resources which is just over 1% up on the day.
  • Keep an eye out for US ADP Employment Change at 1.15pm this afternoon, a precursor to Friday’s non-farms payrolls. Otherwise there is very little in the way of macroeconomic data due out today.

 

See the City Index Economic Calendar and Companies Reporting Dates page for latest economic news and company events that are likely to impact the markets today.
Economic Calendar

