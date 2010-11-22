Company Reporting Dates Starting November 22 2010
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Time
|Monday 22nd November 2010
|BIG YELLOW GROUP
|BYG.L
|H1
|UK
|MITIE GROUP PLC
|MTO.L
|H1
|UK
|HEWLETT-PACKARD
|HPG
|Q4
|US
|Tuesday 23rd November 2010
|CAMPBELL SOUP
|CPB
|Q4
|US
|DE LA RUE PLC
|DLAR.
|H1
|UK
|INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP
|ICP
|H1
|UK
|MITCHELLS & BUTLERS
|MAB.L
|PRELIM
|UK
|SEVERN TRENT PLC
|H1
|UK
|Wenesday 24th November 2010
|DEERE & COMPANY
|DE
|Q1
|US
|TIFFANY & CO
|TIF
|Q3
|US
|COMPASS GROUP PLC
|CPG.L
|PRELIM
|UK
|JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
|JMAT
|H1
|UK
|SPORTINGBET
|SBT.L
|Q3
|UK
|SSL INTERNATIONAL PLC
|SSL.L
|H1
|UK
|UNITED UTILITIES
|UU.L
|H1
|UK
|Thursday 25th November 2010
|ANTOFAGASTA PLC
|ANTO.L
|Q3
|UK
|ATKINS WS PLC
|ATKW.L
|H1
|UK
|DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC
|DMGOa.L
|PRELIM
|UK
|DIXONS RETAIL PLC
|DXNS.L
|H1
|UK
|GRAINGER PLC
|GRI.L
|PRELIM
|UK
|PENNON GROUP PLC
|PNN.L
|H1
|UK
|Friday 26th November 2010
|QUINTIAN ESTATES & DEVELOPMANT PLC
|QED.L
|H1
|UK
|
FTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.