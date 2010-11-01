Company Reporting Dates Starting November 1 2010

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2010 4:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

 

Major UK and US Companies
Company Ticker Country Results Time
Monday 1st November 2010
RYANAIR HOLDINGS RYA.1 UK H1
Tuesday 2nd November 2010
AVIVA PLC AV_pa.L UK Q3 TRADE
BG GROUP GL.L UK Q3 07:00
BP PLC BP.L UK Q3 07:00
IMPERIAL TOBACCO IMT.L UK PRELIM
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC LLOY.L UK TRADING 07:00
RECKITT BANCKISER PLC RB.L UK Q3
STAGECOUCH GROUP PLC SGC.L UK TRADING
ELECTRONIC ARTS ERTS.0 USA Q2 AMC
KELLOGGS CO. K USA Q3 12:00
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED MA USA Q3 BMO
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED WYNN.0 USA Q3 AMC
PFIZER PFE USA Q3
Wednesday 3rd November 2010
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC ADML.L UK TRADING
ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L UK Q3 OUTPUT
BRITISH AIRWAYS BAY.L UK TRAFFIC
COBHAM PLC COB.L UK TRADING
CAPITAL SHOPPING AENTRES GROUP PLC CSCG.L UK TRADING
NEXT PLC NXT.L UK Q3 TRADE 07:00
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC POG.L UK TRADING
SABMILLER PLC SAB.L UK TRADING
STANDARD LIFE UK TRADING
DAVON ENERGY CORP. DVN.B USA Q3 BMO
NEWS COPR. NWS.0 USA Q1 20:00:00
QUALCOMM INC. QCOM.0 USA Q4 20:00:00
TIME WARNER INC TWX.B USA Q3 BMO
WHOLE FOODS MARKET WFMI.0 USA Q4 AMC
WELLPOINT, INC. WLP USA Q3 10:00
Thursday 4th November 2010
TATE & LYLE BD15_P.L UK H1
CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS PLC CWC.L UK H1
MAN GROUP PLC EMG.L UK H1 07:00
EASYJET PLC EZJ.L UK TRAFFIC
INVENSYS PLC ISYS.L UK Q2
WETHERSPOON (JD) PLC GJDW.L UK AGM 10:00
MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC MRW.L UK TRADING 09:00
OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L UK Q3  TRADE
RSA INSURENCE GROUP PLC RSA.L UK TRADING 07:00
UNILEVER PLC UNIAEUR.LP UK CONCALL 07:00
STARBUCKS SBUX.0 USA Q4 AMC
SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE INC SNI USA Q3 BMO
KRAFT FOODS KFT USA Q3 AMC
TIME WARNER CABLE INC. TWC USA Q3 BMO
Friday 5th November 2010
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 930T_P.L UK TRADING
CARPHONE WAREHOUSE GROUP PLC CPW.L UK H1
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBC.L UK Q3 TRADE
SMITH & NEPHEW SN.L UK Q3

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.