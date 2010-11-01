Company Reporting Dates Starting November 1 2010
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Time
|Monday 1st November 2010
|RYANAIR HOLDINGS
|RYA.1
|UK
|H1
|Tuesday 2nd November 2010
|AVIVA PLC
|AV_pa.L
|UK
|Q3 TRADE
|BG GROUP
|GL.L
|UK
|Q3
|07:00
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Q3
|07:00
|IMPERIAL TOBACCO
|IMT.L
|UK
|PRELIM
|LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|TRADING
|07:00
|RECKITT BANCKISER PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Q3
|STAGECOUCH GROUP PLC
|SGC.L
|UK
|TRADING
|ELECTRONIC ARTS
|ERTS.0
|USA
|Q2
|AMC
|KELLOGGS CO.
|K
|USA
|Q3
|12:00
|MASTERCARD INCORPORATED
|MA
|USA
|Q3
|BMO
|WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
|WYNN.0
|USA
|Q3
|AMC
|PFIZER
|PFE
|USA
|Q3
|Wednesday 3rd November 2010
|ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
|ADML.L
|UK
|TRADING
|ANTOFAGASTA PLC
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Q3 OUTPUT
|BRITISH AIRWAYS
|BAY.L
|UK
|TRAFFIC
|COBHAM PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|TRADING
|CAPITAL SHOPPING AENTRES GROUP PLC
|CSCG.L
|UK
|TRADING
|NEXT PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Q3 TRADE
|07:00
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|POG.L
|UK
|TRADING
|SABMILLER PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|TRADING
|STANDARD LIFE
|UK
|TRADING
|DAVON ENERGY CORP.
|DVN.B
|USA
|Q3
|BMO
|NEWS COPR.
|NWS.0
|USA
|Q1
|20:00:00
|QUALCOMM INC.
|QCOM.0
|USA
|Q4
|20:00:00
|TIME WARNER INC
|TWX.B
|USA
|Q3
|BMO
|WHOLE FOODS MARKET
|WFMI.0
|USA
|Q4
|AMC
|WELLPOINT, INC.
|WLP
|USA
|Q3
|10:00
|Thursday 4th November 2010
|TATE & LYLE
|BD15_P.L
|UK
|H1
|CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS PLC
|CWC.L
|UK
|H1
|MAN GROUP PLC
|EMG.L
|UK
|H1
|07:00
|EASYJET PLC
|EZJ.L
|UK
|TRAFFIC
|INVENSYS PLC
|ISYS.L
|UK
|Q2
|WETHERSPOON (JD) PLC
|GJDW.L
|UK
|AGM
|10:00
|MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|TRADING
|09:00
|OLD MUTUAL PLC
|OML.L
|UK
|Q3 TRADE
|RSA INSURENCE GROUP PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|TRADING
|07:00
|UNILEVER PLC
|UNIAEUR.LP
|UK
|CONCALL
|07:00
|STARBUCKS
|SBUX.0
|USA
|Q4
|AMC
|SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE INC
|SNI
|USA
|Q3
|BMO
|KRAFT FOODS
|KFT
|USA
|Q3
|AMC
|TIME WARNER CABLE INC.
|TWC
|USA
|Q3
|BMO
|Friday 5th November 2010
|THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
|930T_P.L
|UK
|TRADING
|CARPHONE WAREHOUSE GROUP PLC
|CPW.L
|UK
|H1
|HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
|HSBC.L
|UK
|Q3 TRADE
|SMITH & NEPHEW
|SN.L
|UK
|Q3
|
FTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.