Company Reporting Dates Starting January 1 2012

January 3, 2011 3:18 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

 

Major UK and US Companies
Company Ticker Country Results Time
Monday 3rd January 2011
Tuesday 4th January 2011
Wenesday 5th January 2011
Dominos Pizza UK&IRL PLC DOM.L UK Q4 trade
NEXT PLC NXT.L UK Trading
Thursday 6th January 2011
CLINTON CARDS PLC CLCA.L UK Trading
HAYS PLC HAYS.L UK Trading
Friday 7th January 2011
EASYJET PLC EZJ.L UK Traffic
* Before Markets Open** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.
Economic Calendar

