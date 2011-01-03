Company Reporting Dates Starting January 1 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Time
|Monday 3rd January 2011
|Tuesday 4th January 2011
|Wenesday 5th January 2011
|Dominos Pizza UK&IRL PLC
|DOM.L
|UK
|Q4 trade
|NEXT PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Trading
|Thursday 6th January 2011
|CLINTON CARDS PLC
|CLCA.L
|UK
|Trading
|HAYS PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading
|Friday 7th January 2011
|EASYJET PLC
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets Close
FTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.