Company Reporting Dates Starting 18 October 2010

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 18, 2010 11:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

 

Major UK and US Companies
Company Ticker Country Results Time
Monday 18th October 2010
SABMILLER SAB.L UK Q2 BMO
APPLE INC AAPL.O US Q4 AMC
CITIGROUP INC C US Q3 12:00
HALLIBURTON COMPANY HAL US Q3 BMO
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES IBM US Q3 BMO
Tuesday 19th October 2010
BUNZL BNZL.L UK TRADING BMO
BELLWAY BWY.L UK PRELIM BMO
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP NEX.L UK TRADING BMO
WHITBREAD WTB.L UK H1 BMO
BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC US Q3 11:00
BNY MELLON BK US Q3 10:30
EMC CORP EMC US Q3 BMO
GOLDMAN SACHS GS US Q3 12:00
HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOG US Q3 BMO
JOHN & JOHNSON JNJ US Q3 BMO
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY KO US Q3 BMO
THE NEW YPRK TIMES COMPANY NYT US Q3 BMO
STATE STREET CORP STT US Q3 BMO
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH US Q3 BMO
WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC US Q1 AMC
YAHOO INC THOO.O US Q3 BMO
Wednesday 20th October 2010
HOCHSCHILD MINING HOCM.L UK Q3 BMO
HOME RETAIL GROUP HOME.L UK ANALYST 08:30
HOME RETAIL GROUP HOME.L H1
THE BOEING COMPANY BA US Q3 11:30
EBAY EBAY.O US Q3 BMO
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O US Q3 AMC
MORGAN STANLEY MS US Q3 11:30
US BANCORP USB US Q3 BMO
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX US Q3 BMO
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY WFC US Q3 12:00
Thursday 21st October 2010
ANGLO AMERICA AAL.L UK Q3 BMO
BHP BILLITON BHP.N UK AGM 10:00
DEBENHAMS DEB.L UK PRELIM BMO
GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L UK Q3 BMO
INCHCAPE INCH.L UK TRADING BMO
PETROFAC LIMITED PFC.L UK TRADING BMO
THORNTONS THT.L UK AGM 10:30
AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O US Q3 AMC
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY AXP US Q3 AMC
CATERPILLAR INC CAT US Q3 BMO
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF US Q3 20:05
DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO US Q3 BMO
THE HERSHEY COMPANY HSY US Q3 BMO
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FINANCIAL RESULTS LUV US Q3 BMO
NORTHERN TRUST NTRS.O US Q3 BMO
SANDISK CPRP SNDK.O US Q3 AMC
AT&T THT.L US Q3 BMO
UNION PACIFIC UNP US Q3 BMO
XEROX CORP XRX US Q3 BMO
Friday 22th October 2010
BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING GROUP BSY.L UK Q1 06:00
HONEYWELL HON US Q3 BMO

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.