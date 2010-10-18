Company Reporting Dates Starting 18 October 2010
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Time
|Monday 18th October 2010
|SABMILLER
|SAB.L
|UK
|Q2
|BMO
|APPLE INC
|AAPL.O
|US
|Q4
|AMC
|CITIGROUP INC
|C
|US
|Q3
|12:00
|HALLIBURTON COMPANY
|HAL
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES
|IBM
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|Tuesday 19th October 2010
|BUNZL
|BNZL.L
|UK
|TRADING
|BMO
|BELLWAY
|BWY.L
|UK
|PRELIM
|BMO
|NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP
|NEX.L
|UK
|TRADING
|BMO
|WHITBREAD
|WTB.L
|UK
|H1
|BMO
|BANK OF AMERICA CORP
|BAC
|US
|Q3
|11:00
|BNY MELLON
|BK
|US
|Q3
|10:30
|EMC CORP
|EMC
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|GOLDMAN SACHS
|GS
|US
|Q3
|12:00
|HARLEY-DAVIDSON
|HOG
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|JOHN & JOHNSON
|JNJ
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
|KO
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|THE NEW YPRK TIMES COMPANY
|NYT
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|STATE STREET CORP
|STT
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC
|UNH
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|WESTERN DIGITAL CORP
|WDC
|US
|Q1
|AMC
|YAHOO INC
|THOO.O
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|Wednesday 20th October 2010
|HOCHSCHILD MINING
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Q3
|BMO
|HOME RETAIL GROUP
|HOME.L
|UK
|ANALYST
|08:30
|HOME RETAIL GROUP
|HOME.L
|H1
|THE BOEING COMPANY
|BA
|US
|Q3
|11:30
|EBAY
|EBAY.O
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
|ETFC.O
|US
|Q3
|AMC
|MORGAN STANLEY
|MS
|US
|Q3
|11:30
|US BANCORP
|USB
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|UNITED TECHNOLOGIES
|UTX
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
|WFC
|US
|Q3
|12:00
|Thursday 21st October 2010
|ANGLO AMERICA
|AAL.L
|UK
|Q3
|BMO
|BHP BILLITON
|BHP.N
|UK
|AGM
|10:00
|DEBENHAMS
|DEB.L
|UK
|PRELIM
|BMO
|GLAXOSMITHKLINE
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q3
|BMO
|INCHCAPE
|INCH.L
|UK
|TRADING
|BMO
|PETROFAC LIMITED
|PFC.L
|UK
|TRADING
|BMO
|THORNTONS
|THT.L
|UK
|AGM
|10:30
|AMAZON.COM INC
|AMZN.O
|US
|Q3
|AMC
|AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
|AXP
|US
|Q3
|AMC
|CATERPILLAR INC
|CAT
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
|COF
|US
|Q3
|20:05
|DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC
|DO
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|THE HERSHEY COMPANY
|HSY
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FINANCIAL RESULTS
|LUV
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|NORTHERN TRUST
|NTRS.O
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|SANDISK CPRP
|SNDK.O
|US
|Q3
|AMC
|AT&T
|THT.L
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|UNION PACIFIC
|UNP
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|XEROX CORP
|XRX
|US
|Q3
|BMO
|Friday 22th October 2010
|BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING GROUP
|BSY.L
|UK
|Q1
|06:00
|HONEYWELL
|HON
|US
|Q3
|BMO
FTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange.
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.