Companies Reporting Week Starting March 5 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 5th March 2012
|Paddy Power
|PAP.I
|UK
|Prelim
|Tuesday, 6th March 2012
|Ashtead Group
|AHT.L
|UK
|Q3
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic
|Fresnillo
|FRES.L
|UK
|Prelim
|John Wood
|WG
|UK
|Final
|Wednesday, 7th March 2012
|Admiral Group
|ADML.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Cobham
|COB.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Thursday, 8th March 2012
|Aviva
|AV.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Balfour Beatty
|BALF.L
|UK
|Final
|WM Morrison Supermarkets
|MRW.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Schroders
|SDR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Friday, 9th March 2012
|Aggreko
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Analyst
|JD Wetherspoon
|JDW.L
|UK
|H1
|Old Mutual
|OML.L
|UK
|Prelim
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.