Companies Reporting for Week Starting September 17 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 17th September 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 18th September 2012
|Manchester United
|MNU.L
|UK
|Preliminary Report
|FedEx
|FDX
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Wednesday, 19th September 2012
|French Connection
|FCCN.L
|UK
|H1 Report
|General Mills
|GIS
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Thursday, 20th September 2012
|Imperial Tobacco Group
|IMT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Ocado Group
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Oracle
|ORCL.0
|US
|Q1 Trade
|United Utilities Group
|UU.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Friday, 21st September 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
|* Before Markets Open
** After Markets CloseFTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange, Dow Jones Industrial Average:The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.