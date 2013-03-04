Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday March 4 2013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 4th March 2013
|Amlin
|AML.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Bank of Ireland
|BKIR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Final
|Tuesday, 5th March 2013
|Ashtead
|AHT.L
|UK
|Q3
|Money Supermarket Com Group
|MONY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Michael Page
|MPI.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Paddy Power
|PAP.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Serco Group
|SRP.L
|UK
|Final
|Standard Chartered
|STAN.L
|UK
|Final
|Wednesday, 6th March 2013
|Admiral Group
|ADML.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Aer Lingus Group
|AERL.L
|UK
|Traffic figures
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic figures
|Legal & General Group
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Staples
|SPLS.0
|UK
|Prelim
|Thursday, 7th March 2013
|Aggreko
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Balfour Beatty
|BALF.L
|UK
|Final
|Betfair
|BETF.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Inmarsat
|ISA.L
|UK
|Analyst
|Schroders
|SDR.L
|UK
|Final
|Standard Life
|SL.L
|UK
|Prelim
|The Kroger Co
|KR
|US
|Q4
|Friday, 8th March 2013
|SThree
|STHR.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.