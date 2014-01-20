Companies reporting for week starting Monday January 20 2014

January 20, 2014 12:45 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 20, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies 
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 20th January 2014
WM Morrison Supermarkets MRW.L UK Trading Statement
Tuesday, 21st January 2014
SABMiller SAB.L UK Trading Statement
Unilever ULVR.L UK Q4 Trade
Texas Instruments TXN.O US Q4 Trade
Verizon VZ US Q4 Trade
Wednesday, 22nd January 2014
Hochschild Mining HOCM.L UK Q3 Trade
Land Securities Group LAND.L UK Q3 Trade
WH Smith SMWH.L UK Trading Statement
eBay EBAY.O US Q4 Trade
Motorola Solutions MSI US Q4 Trade
Netflix NFLX.O US Q4 Trade
Thursday, 23rd January 2014
EasyJet EZJ.L UK Q1 Trade
FirstGroup FGP.L UK Q3 Trade
London Stock Exchange Group LSE.L UK Q3 Trade
E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O US Q4 Trade
McDonald’s Corp MCD US Q4 Trade
Microsoft MSFT US Q2 Trade
Starbucks SBUX.O US Q1 Trade
Friday, 24th January 2014
Royal Mail RMG.L UK Trading Statement
Proctor & Gamble Company PG US Q2 Trade

 

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

Economic Calendar

