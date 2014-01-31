Companies reporting for week starting Monday February 3 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, February 3, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 3rd February 2014 Flybe Group FLYB.L UK Q3 Trade Randgold Resources RRS.L UK Q4 Ryanair RYA.I UK Q3 SThree STHR.L UK Prelim Yum! Brands YUM US Q4 Tuesday, 4th February 2014 ARM Holdings ARM.L UK Q4 BG Group BG.L UK Q4 BP BP.L UK Q4 Ocado OCDO.L UK Prelim Wednesday, 5th February 2014 Daily Mail & General Trust DMGOa.L UK Q1 Trade GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L UK Q4 Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L UK H1 Homeserve HSV.L UK Trading Statement ICAP IAP.L UK Q3 Trade Coca-Cola CCE US Q4 Walt Disney Company DIS US Q1 Merck & Co MRK US Q4 NASDAQ OMX Group NDAQ.O US Q4 Prudential Financial PRU US Q4 Ralph Lauren RL US Q3 Time Warner TWX US Q4 Thursday, 6th February 2014 AstraZeneca AZN.L UK Final Compass Group CPG.L UK Trading Statement EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic Figures SuperGroup SGP.L UK Q3 Trade TUI Travel TT.L UK Q1 Vodafone Group VOD.L UK Trading Statement Expedia EXPE.O US Q4 General Motors Company GM US Q4 Kellogg Co. K US Q4 US Friday, 7th February 2014 SSE SSE.L UK Trading Statement Moody’s MCO US Q4

