Companies reporting for week starting Monday February 3 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, February 3, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 3rd February 2014
|Flybe Group
|FLYB.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Randgold Resources
|RRS.L
|UK
|Q4
|Ryanair
|RYA.I
|UK
|Q3
|SThree
|STHR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Yum! Brands
|YUM
|US
|Q4
|Tuesday, 4th February 2014
|ARM Holdings
|ARM.L
|UK
|Q4
|BG Group
|BG.L
|UK
|Q4
|BP
|BP.L
|UK
|Q4
|Ocado
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Wednesday, 5th February 2014
|Daily Mail & General Trust
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|GlaxoSmithKline
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q4
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|HRGV.L
|UK
|H1
|Homeserve
|HSV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|ICAP
|IAP.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Coca-Cola
|CCE
|US
|Q4
|Walt Disney Company
|DIS
|US
|Q1
|Merck & Co
|MRK
|US
|Q4
|NASDAQ OMX Group
|NDAQ.O
|US
|Q4
|Prudential Financial
|PRU
|US
|Q4
|Ralph Lauren
|RL
|US
|Q3
|Time Warner
|TWX
|US
|Q4
|Thursday, 6th February 2014
|AstraZeneca
|AZN.L
|UK
|Final
|Compass Group
|CPG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|SuperGroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|TUI Travel
|TT.L
|UK
|Q1
|Vodafone Group
|VOD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Expedia
|EXPE.O
|US
|Q4
|General Motors Company
|GM
|US
|Q4
|Kellogg Co.
|K
|US
|Q4
|US
|Friday, 7th February 2014
|SSE
|SSE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Moody’s
|MCO
|US
|Q4
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.