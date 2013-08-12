Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday August 12 2013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 12th August 2013
|Prudential PLC
|PRU.L
|UK
|H1
|Tuesday, 13th August 2013
|Michael Page International PLC
|MPI.L
|UK
|H1
|Resolution Ltd
|RSL.L
|UK
|H1
|Wednesday, 14th August 2013
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|BALF.L
|UK
|Q2
|Eurasian Natural Resources
|ENRC.L
|UK
|H1
|Macy’s, Inc.
|M
|UK
|Q2
|Thursday, 15th August 2013
|Cineworld Group PLC
|CINE.L
|UK
|H1
|Imperial Tobacco Group PLC
|IMT.L
|UK
|Trading
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Friday, 9th August 2013
|No companies scheduled to report
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.