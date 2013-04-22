Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday April 22 2013

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]


April 22, 2013 5:27 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 22nd April 2013
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK  Q1 Trade
Caterpillar Inc. CAT US  Q1
Netflix Inc. NFLX.0 US  Q1
Texas Instruments TXN.0 US  Q1
Tuesday, 23rd April 2013
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK H1
Arms Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Q1
Aveva Group PLC AVV.L UK Trading
Carpetright PLC CATVU.L UK Investor
Dragon Oil PLC DGO.L UK Q1 Trade
Premier Foods PLC PFD.L UK Q1 Trade
Petropavlovsk POG.L UK Trading
Segro PLC SGRO.L UK Q1 Trade
Apple Inc. AAPL.0 US Q2
AT&T Inc. T US Q1
Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM US Q1
Wednesday, 24th April 2013
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Q1 Trade
Glaxosmithkline PLC GSK.L UK Q1
Reed Elsevier PLC REL.L UK Trading
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Q1 Trade
Sports Direct International PLC SPD.L UK Trading
The Boeing Company BA US Q1
Citrix Systems CTSX.0 US Q1
Ford Motor Company FFIV.0 US Q1
Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI US Q1
The Procter & Gamble Company PG US Q3
Thursday, 25th April 2013
Admiral Group PLC ADML.L UK Trading
Aer Lingus Group AER.L UK Q1 Trade
Astrazeneca PLC AZN.L UK Q1
British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Trading
Kazakhmys PLC KAZ.L UK Trading
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Trading
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Q1
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.0 US Q1
Coca-Cola Enterprises CCE US Q1
Colgate-Palmolive CL US Q1
ConocoPhillips COP US Q1
Expedia, Inc. EXPE.0 US Q1
Starbucks SBUX.0 US Q2
Safeway Inc. SWY US Q1
Time Warner Cable Inc. TWC US Q1
Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM US Q1
Friday, 26th April 2013
WPP PLC WPP.L  UK Trading
Aon PLC AON  US Q1
Chevron CVX  US Q1

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

