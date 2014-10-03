Companies reporting for week starting Monday 6th October 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th October 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and […]


City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th October 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 6th October 2014
Aer Lingus Group plc  AERL.I  UK Traffic figures
Easyjet plc  EZJ.L  UK Traffic figures
Tuesday 7th October 2014
 Greggs plc  GRG.L  UK  H1 results
 Robert Walters plc  RWA.L  UK  Q3 results
 Yum! Brands Inc  YUM  US  Q3 results
 
Wednesday 8th October 2014
 Fidessa Group plc  FDSA.L  UK  Trading statement
 FirstGroup plc  FGP.L  UK  Trading statement
 Alcoa Inc  AA  US  Q3 results
 Costco Wholesale Corp  COST.O  US  Q4 results
Thursday 9th October 2014
 Hays plc  HAYS.L  UK  Trading statement
 John Wood Group plc  WG.L  UK  Trading statement
 PepsiCo Inc  PEP  US  Q3 results
Friday 10th October 2014
 Vedanta Resources plc  VED.L  UK  Q2 & H1 results
