Companies reporting for week starting Monday 6th October 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th October 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th October 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th October 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 6th October 2014
|Aer Lingus Group plc
|AERL.I
|UK
|Traffic figures
|Easyjet plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic figures
|Tuesday 7th October 2014
|Greggs plc
|GRG.L
|UK
|H1 results
|Robert Walters plc
|RWA.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM
|US
|Q3 results
|Wednesday 8th October 2014
|Fidessa Group plc
|FDSA.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|FirstGroup plc
|FGP.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Alcoa Inc
|AA
|US
|Q3 results
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.O
|US
|Q4 results
|Thursday 9th October 2014
|Hays plc
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|John Wood Group plc
|WG.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP
|US
|Q3 results
|Friday 10th October 2014
|Vedanta Resources plc
|VED.L
|UK
|Q2 & H1 results