Companies reporting for week starting Monday 6th February 2017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 6th February 2017
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ryanair Holdings PLC
|RYA.I
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Loews Corp
|L.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Hasbro Inc
|HAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
|FOXA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Macerich Co
|MAC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tesoro Corp
|TSO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|FMC Corp
|FMC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Tuesday 7th Febraury 2017
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|DCC PLC
|DCC.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|St. Modwen Properties PLC
|SMP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|FirstGroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Statoil ASA
|STL.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|BNP Paribas SA
|BNPP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG
|MUVGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Pandora A/S
|PNDORA.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Securitas AB
|SECUb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Vinci SA
|SGEF.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Orpea SA
|ORP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Akamai Technologies Inc
|AKAM.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc
|ICE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mallinckrodt Plc
|MNK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Omnicom Group Inc
|OMC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|S&P Global Inc
|SPGI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Archer Daniels Midland Co
|ADM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|KORS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Emerson Electric Co
|EMR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gilead Sciences Inc
|GILD.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mondelez International Inc
|MDLZ.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 8th February 2017
|Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
|SKG.I
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Rio Tinto Ltd
|RIO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Osram Licht AG
|OSRn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Svenska Handelsbanken AB
|SHBa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ABB Ltd
|ABBN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Syngenta AG
|SYNN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Carlsberg A/S
|CARLb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swisscom AG
|SCMN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Sanofi SA
|SASY.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|AP Moeller – Maersk A/S
|MAERSKb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|H Lundbeck A/S
|LUN.CO
|EU
|Sales Release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Humana Inc
|HUM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
|CTSH.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Allergan plc
|AGN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
|GT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Level 3 Communications Inc
|LVLT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Prudential Financial Inc
|PRU.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dun & Bradstreet Corp
|DNB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Whole Foods Market Inc
|WFM.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 9th February 2017
|Thomas Cook Group plc
|TCG.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Henderson Group PLC
|HGGH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Pennon Group PLC
|PNN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Enterprise Inns PLC
|ETI.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Dairy Crest Group PLC
|DCG.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Societe Generale SA
|SOGN.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Zurich Insurance Group AG
|ZURN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Norsk Hydro ASA
|NHY.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|KBC Groep NV
|KBC.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Pernod Ricard SA
|PERP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Total SA
|TOTF.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Publicis Groupe SA
|PUBP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Commerzbank AG
|CBKG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|L’Oreal SA
|OREP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Natixis SA
|CNAT.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lagardere SCA
|LAGA.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Cofinimmo SA
|COFB.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Kellogg Co
|K.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Reynolds American Inc
|RAI.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Viacom Inc
|VIAB.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Coca-Cola Co
|KO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nielsen Holdings PLC
|NLSN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Coty Inc
|COTY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cerner Corp
|CERN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Expedia Inc
|EXPE.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|News Corp
|NWSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Activision Blizzard Inc
|ATVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|NVIDIA Corp
|NVDA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Verisign Inc
|VRSN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 10th Febraury 2017
|Electrocomponents PLC
|ECM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Greene King PLC
|GNK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Renault SA
|RENA.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Umicore SA
|UMI.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Boliden AB
|BOL.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Kinnevik AB
|KINVb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Kering SA
|PRTP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Greene King PLC
|GNK.L
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|ArcelorMittal SA
|ISPA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|DSV A/S
|DSV.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ems Chemie Holding AG
|EMSN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Shaftesbury PLC
|SHB.L
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Banco Bpm SpA
|BAMI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Accenture PLC
|ACN.N
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
|BAMI.MI
|US
|Earnings Release
|Aon PLC
|AON.N
|US
|Earnings Release