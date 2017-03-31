Companies reporting for week starting Monday 3rd April 2017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 3rd April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 3rd April 2017
|A2A SpA
|A2.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Tuesday 4th April 2017
|Nanoco Group PLC
|NANON.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Acuity Brands Inc
|AYI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Global Payments Inc
|GPN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 5th April 2017
|HSS Hire Group PLC
|HSS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|PureTech Health PLC
|PRTC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mccarthy & Stone PLC
|MCS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Industrivarden AB
|INDUa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Exor NV
|EXOR.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|WBA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Monsanto Co
|MON.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
|BBBY.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 6th April 2017
|Gerresheimer AG
|GXIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wirecard AG
|WDIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Chr Hansen Holding A/S
|CHRH.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales Release
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Constellation Brands Inc
|STZ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Carmax Inc
|KMX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 7th April 2017
|Tryg A/S
|TRYG.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ems Chemie Holding AG
|EMSN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release