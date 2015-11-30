Companies reporting for week starting Monday 30th November 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 30th November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 1st December 2015
|Northgate PLC
|NTG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Merlin Entertainments PLC
|MERL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Christian Dior SE
|DIOR.PA
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|Wednesday 2nd December 2015
|Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Nokia Oyj
|NOKIA.HE
|EU
|Annual meeting
|AutoNation Inc
|AN.N
|US
|Sales release
|Brown-Forman Corp
|BFb.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Avago Technologies Ltd
|AVGO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 3rd December 2015
|DS Smith PLC
|SMDS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
|FCHA.MI
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Kroger Co
|KR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Dollar General Corp
|DG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Medtronic PLC
|MDT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Friday 4th December 2015
|Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
|BKGH.L
|UK
|Earnings release