Companies reporting for week starting Monday 24th October 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Apple Inc. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 25th October 2016 after US market close
  • - Lloyds Banking Group Plc. – Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement – Wednesday 26th October 2016 0700 BST
  • - Barclays Plc. – Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement – Thursday 27th October 2016 0700 BST
  • - Deutsche Bank AG – Q3 2016 Earnings – Thursday 27th October 2016 before European market open
  • - Alphabet Inc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Thursday 27th October 2016 after US market close
  • - Amazon.com Inc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Thursday 27th October 2016 after US market close
  • - Royal Bank of Scotland Pc. – Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement – Friday 28th October 2016 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 24th October 2016
Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L UK Trading Statement Release
Ams AG AMS.S EU Earnings Release
Koninklijke Philips NV PHG.AS EU Earnings Release
Luxottica Group SpA LUX.MI EU Sales Release
Sandvik AB SAND.ST EU Earnings Release
Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N US Earnings Release
Visa Inc V.N US Earnings Release
Tuesday 25th October 2016
GKN PLC GKN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK Earnings Release
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
St. James’s Place PLC SJP.L UK Sales Release
Aberforth Geared Income Trust PLC AGIT.L UK Sales Release
Schindler Holding AG SCHP.S EU Sales Release
Norsk Hydro ASA NHY.OL EU Earnings Release
Swedbank AB SWEDa.ST EU Earnings Release
Syngenta AG SYNN.S EU Trading Statement Release
UCB SA UCB.BR EU Earnings Release
Air Liquide SA AIRP.PA EU Sales Release
Alfa Laval AB ALFA.ST EU Earnings Release
Saab AB SAABb.ST EU Earnings Release
Orange SA GS.N EU Earnings Release
UPM-Kymmene Oyj UPM1V.HE EU Earnings Release
Randstad Holding nv RAND.AS EU Earnings Release
Stora Enso Oyj STERV.HE EU Earnings Release
Renault SA RENA.PA EU Sales Release
MTU Aero Engines AG MTXGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Novartis AG NOVN.S EU Earnings Release
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI EU Earnings Release
Dassault Systemes SA DAST.PA EU Earnings Release
Vinci SA SGEF.PA EU Sales Release
Kering SA PRTP.PA EU Sales Release
Saipem SpA SPMI.MI EU Earnings Release
SEB SA SEBF.PA EU Sales Release
ASM International NV ASMI.AS EU Earnings Release
Under Armour Inc UA.N US Earnings Release
Caterpillar Inc CAT.N US Earnings Release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings Release
Merck&Co Inc MRK.N US Earnings Release
Corning Inc GLW.N US Earnings Release
Marsh&McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N US Earnings Release
Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N US Earnings Release
United Technologies Corp UTX.N US Earnings Release
Procter&Gamble Co PG.N US Earnings Release
3M Co MMM.N US Earnings Release
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N US Earnings Release
Baxter International Inc BAX.N US Earnings Release
Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N US Earnings Release
Apple Inc AAPL.N US Earnings Release
AT&T Inc T.N US Earnings Release
Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N US Earnings Release
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N US Earnings Release
Express Scripts Holding Co ESRX.OQ US Earnings Release
Wednesday 26th October 2016
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Trading Statement Release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings Release
Logitech International SA LOGN.S EU Earnings Release
Telenor ASA TEL.OL EU Earnings Release
Nordea Bank AB NDA.ST EU Earnings Release
Airbus Group SE AIR.PA EU Earnings Release
Cap Gemini SA CAPP.PA EU Sales Release
Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Societe BIC SA BICP.PA EU Earnings Release
Heineken NV HEIN.AS EU Trading Statement Release
Red Electrica Corporacion SA REE.MC EU Earnings Release
Banco Santander SA SAN.MC EU Earnings Release
Chr Hansen Holding A/S CHRH.CO EU Earnings Release
Novozymes A/S NZYMb.CO EU Earnings Release
Iberdrola SA IBE.MC EU Sales Release
Bankia SA BKIA.MC EU Earnings Release
Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG O2Dn.DE EU Earnings Release
Peugeot SA PEUP.PA EU Sales Release
Technip SA TECF.PA EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
AB SKF SKFb.ST EU Earnings Release
Ingersoll-Rand PLC IR.N US Earnings Release
Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings Release
Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.OQ US Earnings Release
Garmin Ltd GRMN.OQ US Earnings Release
Boeing Co BA.N US Earnings Release
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N US Earnings Release
Comcast Corp CMCSA.OQ US Earnings Release
General Dynamics Corp GD.N US Earnings Release
Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N US Earnings Release
Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N US Earnings Release
Biogen Inc BIIB.OQ US Earnings Release
Coca-Cola Co KO.N US Earnings Release
Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.OQ US Earnings Release
Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N US Earnings Release
Huntington Bancshares Inc HBAN.OQ US Earnings Release
State Street Corp STT.N US Earnings Release
Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N US Earnings Release
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.OQ US Earnings Release
Texas Instruments Inc TXN.OQ US Earnings Release
Equifax Inc EFX.N US Earnings Release
Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N US Earnings Release
F5 Networks Inc FFIV.OQ US Earnings Release
Amgen Inc AMGN.OQ US Earnings Release
Western Digital Corp WDC.OQ US Earnings Release
Thursday 27th October 2016
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Henderson Group PLC HGGH.L UK Trading Statement Release
DS Smith PLC SMDS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Earnings Release
BT Group PLC BT.L UK Earnings Release
KAZ Minerals PLC KAZ.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Redefine International PLC RDI.L UK Earnings Release
Inchcape PLC INCH.L UK Trading Statement Release
Bloomsbury Publishing PLC BLPU.L UK Earnings Release
Relx NV REL.L UK Trading Statement Release
City of London Investment Trust PLC CTY.L UK Sales Release
BASF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings Release
Nokia Corp NOKIA.HE EU Earnings Release
Statoil ASA STL.OL EU Earnings Release
ABB Ltd ABBN.S EU Earnings Release
Koninklijke KPN NV KPN.AS EU Earnings Release
DNB ASA DNB.OL EU Earnings Release
Suez SA SEVI.PA EU Earnings Release
Schneider Electric SE SCHN.PA EU Sales Release
Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB SCAb.ST EU Earnings Release
STMicroelectronics NV STM.MI EU Earnings Release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings Release
Tele2 AB TEL2b.ST EU Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Deutsche Boerse AG DB11.DE EU Earnings Release
Clariant AG CLN.S EU Earnings Release
Fresenius SE&Co KGaA FREG.DE EU Earnings Release
Eutelsat Communications SA ETL.PA EU Sales Release
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA MDBI.MI EU Earnings Release
Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE US Earnings Release
Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE US Earnings Release
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA BBVA.MC EU Earnings Release
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA SGOB.PA EU Sales Release
Invesco Ltd IVZ.N US Earnings Release
Raytheon Co RTN.N US Earnings Release
Alphabet Inc GOOGL.OQ US Earnings Release
CBRE Group Inc CBG.N US Earnings Release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Earnings Release
Altria Group Inc MO.N US Earnings Release
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N US Earnings Release
Celgene Corp CELG.OQ US Earnings Release
Dow Chemical Co DOW.N US Earnings Release
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc DPS.N US Earnings Release
Stanley Black&Decker Inc SWK.N US Earnings Release
CME Group Inc CME.OQ US Earnings Release
ConocoPhillips COP.N US Earnings Release
Goodyear Tire&Rubber Co GT.OQ US Earnings Release
Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N US Earnings Release
Expedia Inc EXPE.OQ US Earnings Release
Eastman Chemical Co EMN.N US Earnings Release
First Solar Inc FSLR.OQ US Earnings Release
Verisign Inc VRSN.OQ US Earnings Release
Stryker Corp SYK.N US Earnings Release
Amazon.com Inc AMZN.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 28th October 2016
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ICAG.L UK Earnings Release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC IHG.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Berendsen PLC BRSN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Elementis PLC ELM.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA EU Earnings Release
Skanska AB SKAb.ST EU Earnings Release
Danske Bank A/S DANSKE.CO UK Earnings Release
Sanofi SA SASY.PA EU Earnings Release
BB Biotech AG BION.S EU Earnings Release
Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings Release
Total SA TOTF.PA EU Earnings Release
Electrolux AB ELUXb.ST EU Earnings Release
Banco de Sabadell SA SABE.MC EU Earnings Release
Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST EU Earnings Release
Novo Nordisk A/S NOVOb.CO EU Earnings Release
SES SA SESFd.PA EU Trading Statement Release
Banco Popular Espanol SA POP.MC EU Earnings Release
Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Earnings Release
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA MDBI.MI EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Caixabank SA CABK.MC EU Earnings Release
Linde AG LING.DE EU Sales Release
UBS Group AG UBSG.S EU Earnings Release
Xerox Corp XRX.N US Earnings Release
Phillips 66 PSX.N US Earnings Release
Chevron Corp CVX.N US Earnings Release
Mastercard Inc MA.N US Earnings Release
Aon PLC AON.N US Earnings Release
Legg Mason Inc LM.N US Earnings Release
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Earnings Release
AbbVie Inc ABBV.N US Earnings Release
Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings Release
Hershey Co HSY.N US Earnings Release
