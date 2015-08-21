Companies reporting for week starting Monday 24th August 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th August 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 21, 2015 3:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 24th August 2015
Bunzl PLC BNZL.L UK Earnings release
Amlin PLC AML.L UK Earnings release
Tuesday 25th August 2015
Polymetal International PLC POLYP.L UK Earnings release
Petrofac Ltd PFC.L UK Earnings release
Regus PLC RGU.L UK Earnings release
Al Noor Hospitals Group PLC ANHA.L UK Earnings release
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC NOGN.L UK Earnings release
Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Earnings release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Earnings release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 26th August 2015
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Earnings release
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Earnings release
NMC Health PLC NMC.L UK Earnings release
Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N US Earnings release
PVH Corp PVH.N US Earnings release
Avago Technologies Ltd AVGO.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 27th August 2015
EVRAZ PLC EVRE.L UK Earnings release
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Earnings release
STV Group PLC STVG.L UK Earnings release
Hunting PLC HTG.L UK Earnings release
Petropavlovsk PLC POG.L UK Earnings release
Playtech PLC PTEC.L UK Earnings release
CRH PLC CRH.L UK Earnings release
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Earnings release
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Earnings release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Earnings release
Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings release
RTL Group SA RRTL.DE EU Earnings release
J M Smucker Co SJM.N US Earnings release
Patterson Companies Inc PDCO.OQ US Earnings release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Earnings release
Dollar General Corp DG.N US Earnings release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Earnings release
Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings release
GameStop Corp GME.N US Earnings release
Friday 28th August 2015
Computacenter PLC CCL.L UK Earnings release
Marshalls PLC MSLH.L UK Earnings release
Restaurant Group PLC RTN.L UK Earnings release
Kenmare Resources PLC JEV.L UK Earnings release
Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment PLC BPTY.L UK Earnings release
888 Holdings PLC 888.L UK Earnings release
John Laing Infrastructure Fund PLC JLIF.L UK Earnings release
Exor SpA EXOR.MI EU Earnings release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.