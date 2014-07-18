Companies reporting for week starting Monday 21st July 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st July 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 18, 2014 11:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st July 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 21st July 2014
BB&T Corp BBT US Q2 trade
Halliburton Company HAL US Q2 trade
Netflix NFLX.O US Q2 trade
Texas Instruments TXN.O US Q2 trade
Tuesday 22nd July 2014
ARM Holdings ARM.L UK Q2 trade
Premier Foods PFD.L UK H1 trade
Petropavlovsk YHOO.O US Q2 trade
Royal Mail RMG.L UK Trading statement
Harley-Davidson HOG US Q2 trade
Coca-Cola Co KO US Q2 trade
McDonald’s Corp MCD US Q2 trade
Microsoft MO US Q4 trade
Omnicom Group OMC US Q2 trade
United Technologies UTX US Q2 trade
Verizon VZ US Q2 trade
Wednesday 23rd July 2014
Carphone Warehouse CPW.L UK Q1 trade
Glaxosmithkline GSK.L UK Q2 trade
The Boeing Company BA US Q2 trade
Citrix Systems CTXS.O US Q2 trade
Delta Airlines DAL US Q2 trade
Facebook FB.O US Q2 trade
General Dynamics GD US Q2 trade
Pepsico PEP US Q2 trade
Praxair PX US Q2 trade
AT&T T US Q2 trade
TripAdvisor TRIP.O US Q2 trade
Whirlpool Corp WHR US Q2 trade
Thursday 24th July 2014
Amazon.com AMZN.O US Q2 trade
Caterpillar CAT US Q2 trade
Coca-Cola Enterprises CCE US Q2 trade
Ford Motor Company F US Q2 trade
General Motors Company GM US Q2 trade
The Hershey Company HSY US Q2 trade
The Nasdaq OMX Group NDAQ.O US Q2 trade
Starbucks SBUX.O US Q3 trade
Union Pacific UNP US Q2 trade
Visa Inc V US Q3 trade
Britvic BVIC.L UK Q3 trade
CSR Plc CSR.L UK Q2 trade
Daily Mail General Trust DMGOa.L UK Q3 trade
EasyJet EZJ.L UK Q3 trade
Hammerson HMSO.L UK H1 trade
Lonmin LMI.L UK Q3 trade
Tate & Lyle TATE.L UK Trading statement
Unilever ULVR.L UK Q2 trade
Friday 25th July 2014
Anglo American AAL.L UK H1 trade
Cable & Wireless Communications CWC.L UK Q1 trade
Pearson PSON.L UK H1 trade
United Utilities UU.L UK Trading statement
Vodafone Group VOD.L UK Trading statement
Aon AON US Q2 trade
Moody’s Corp MCO US Q2 trade
Xerox Corp XRX US Q2 trade
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.