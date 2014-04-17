Companies reporting for week starting Monday 21st April 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 21st April, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 21st April 2014
|Haliburton Company
|HAL
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Hasbro
|HAS.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Netflix
|NFLX.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Tuesday, 22nd April 2014
|Dragon Oil
|DGO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|BNY Mellon
|BK
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Harley-Davidson
|HOG
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Mc Donald’s Corp
|MCD
|US
|Q1 Trade
|AT&T
|T
|US
|Q1 Trade
|United Technologies
|UTX
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Xerox Corp
|XRX
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Yum! Brands
|YUM
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Wednesday, 23rd April 2014
|Associated British Foods
|ABF.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|AMEC
|AMEC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|ARM Holdings
|ARM.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Carpetright
|CATVU.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Hammerson
|HMSO.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Moneysupermarket.com Group
|MONY.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Reed Elsevier
|REL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Sports Direct International
|SPD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.O
|US
|Q2 Trade
|The Boeing Co
|BA
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Delta Air Lines
|DAL
|US
|Q1 Trade
|E*TRADE Financial Corp
|ETFC.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|FB.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Proctor & Gamble Co
|PG
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Safeway Inc
|SWY
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Texas Instruments
|TXN.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Thursday, 24th April 2014
|Anglo American
|AAL.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|African Barrick Gold
|ABGL.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Astrazeneca
|AZN.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Cobham
|COB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|International Ferro Metals
|IFL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Premier Foods
|PFD
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Travis Perkins
|TPK.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Unilever
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Caterpillar
|CAT
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Coca-Cola Enterprises
|CCE
|US
|Q1 Trade
|General Motors
|GM
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Hershey Co
|HSY
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Microsoft
|MSFT.O
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Nasdaq OMX Group
|NDAQ.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Newmont Mining Corp
|NEM
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Starbucks
|SBUX.O
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Time Warner Cable
|TWC
|US
|Q1 Trade
|United Parcel Service
|UPS
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Visa Inc
|V
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Verizon
|VZ
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Friday, 25th April 2014
|Spectris
|SXS.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|William Hill
|WMH.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|WPP
|WPP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Aon
|AON
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Colgate-Palmolive
|CL
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Ford Motor Co
|F
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Moody’s Corp
|MCO
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR
|US
|Q1 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.