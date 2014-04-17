Companies reporting for week starting Monday 21st April 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 21st April, 2014.

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 21st April 2014 Haliburton Company HAL US Q1 Trade Hasbro HAS.O US Q1 Trade Netflix NFLX.O US Q1 Trade Tuesday, 22nd April 2014 Dragon Oil DGO.L UK Trading Statement BNY Mellon BK US Q1 Trade Harley-Davidson HOG US Q1 Trade Mc Donald’s Corp MCD US Q1 Trade AT&T T US Q1 Trade United Technologies UTX US Q1 Trade Xerox Corp XRX US Q1 Trade Yum! Brands YUM US Q1 Trade Wednesday, 23rd April 2014 Associated British Foods ABF.L UK H1 Trade AMEC AMEC.L UK Trading Statement ARM Holdings ARM.L UK Q1 Trade Carpetright CATVU.L UK Trading Statement Hammerson HMSO.L UK Q1 Trade Moneysupermarket.com Group MONY.L UK Q1 Trade Reed Elsevier REL.L UK Trading Statement Sports Direct International SPD.L UK Trading Statement Apple Inc AAPL.O US Q2 Trade The Boeing Co BA US Q1 Trade Delta Air Lines DAL US Q1 Trade E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC.O US Q1 Trade Facebook FB.O US Q1 Trade Proctor & Gamble Co PG US Q3 Trade Safeway Inc SWY US Q1 Trade Texas Instruments TXN.O US Q1 Trade Thursday, 24th April 2014 Anglo American AAL.L UK Q1 Trade African Barrick Gold ABGL.L UK Q1 Trade Astrazeneca AZN.L UK Q1 Trade Cobham COB.L UK Trading Statement International Ferro Metals IFL.L UK Trading Statement Premier Foods PFD UK Q1 Trade Travis Perkins TPK.L UK Q1 Trade Unilever ULVR.L UK Q1 Trade Caterpillar CAT US Q1 Trade Coca-Cola Enterprises CCE US Q1 Trade General Motors GM US Q1 Trade Hershey Co HSY US Q1 Trade Microsoft MSFT.O US Q3 Trade Nasdaq OMX Group NDAQ.O US Q1 Trade Newmont Mining Corp NEM US Q1 Trade Starbucks SBUX.O US Q2 Trade Time Warner Cable TWC US Q1 Trade United Parcel Service UPS US Q1 Trade Visa Inc V US Q2 Trade Verizon VZ US Q1 Trade Friday, 25th April 2014 Spectris SXS.L UK Q1 Trade William Hill WMH.L UK Q1 Trade WPP WPP.L UK Trading Statement Aon AON US Q1 Trade Colgate-Palmolive CL US Q1 Trade Ford Motor Co F US Q1 Trade Moody’s Corp MCO US Q1 Trade Whirlpool Corp WHR US Q1 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.