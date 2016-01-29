Companies reporting for week starting Monday 1st February 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 1st February 2016
|RM PLC
|RM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Julius Baer Gruppe AG
|BAER.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bankia SA
|BKIA.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ryanair Holdings PLC
|RYA.I
|EU
|Earnings release
|Mattel Inc
|MAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Anadarko Petroleum Corp
|APC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Alphabet Inc
|GOOGL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 2nd February 2016
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|UDG Healthcare PLC
|UDG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC
|TALK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Coloplast A/S
|COLOb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ferrari NV
|RACE.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|UBS Group AG
|UBSG.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swedbank AB
|SWEDa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Givaudan SA
|GIVN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Infineon Technologies AG
|IFXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Danske Bank A/S
|DANSKE.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|UPM-Kymmene Oyj
|UPM1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|AB SKF
|SKFb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
|LVMH.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|United Parcel Service Inc
|UPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Dow Chemical Co
|DOW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Pitney Bowes Inc
|PBI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
|RCL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Emerson Electric Co
|EMR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|KORS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yahoo! Inc
|YHOO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
|CMG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 3rd February 2016
|Johnson Matthey PLC
|JMAT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Severn Trent PLC
|SVT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
|BBVA.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|NOVOb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Gas Natural SDG SA
|GAS.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|ABB Ltd
|ABBN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Syngenta AG
|SYNN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke KPN NV
|KPN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sandvik AB
|SAND.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Automatic Data Processing Inc
|ADP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Comcast Corp
|CMSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 4th February 2016
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|RDSb.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Dassault Systemes SA
|DAST.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|CSGN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|ING Groep NV
|ING.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Statoil ASA
|STL.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
|SEBa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swisscom AG
|SCMN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft
|MUVGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Skanska AB
|SKAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|DNB ASA
|DNB.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Daimler AG
|DAIGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Vinci SA
|SGEF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|McGraw Hill Financial Inc
|MHFI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
|MMC.N
|US
|Sales release
|ConocoPhillips
|COP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Philip Morris International Inc
|PM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc
|ICE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Symantec Corp
|SYMC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|News Corp
|NWSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 5th February 2016
|Shaftesbury PLC
|SHB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BG Group PLC
|BG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ems Chemie Holding AG
|EMSN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|ISPn.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|BNP Paribas SA
|BNPP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Volvo AB
|VOLVb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc
|EL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Moody’s Corp
|MCO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|CME Group Inc
|CME.OQ
|US
|Earnings release