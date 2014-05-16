Companies reporting for week starting Monday 19th May 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 19th May 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 19th May 2014 Ryanair Holdings RYA.I UK Final Babcock International Group BAB.L UK Prelim Campbell Soup Company CPB US Q3 Trade Tuesday, 20th May 2014 Marks & Spencer Group MKS.L UK Prelim Vodafone Group VOD.L UK Prelim Salesforce.com CRM US Q1 Trade The Home Depot HD US Q1 Trade Staples SPLS.O US Q1 Trade Wednesday, 21st May 2014 Britvic BVIC.L UK Interim Cable & Wireless Communications CWC.L UK Prelim Firstgroup FGP.L UK Prelim Burberry Group BRBY.L UK Prelim Lowe’s Companies LOW US Q1 Trade Hewlett-Packard HPQ US Q2 Trade Thursday, 22nd May 2014 Amlin AML.L UK Q1 Trade Mitchells & Butlers MAB.L UK H1 Trade Mothercare MTC.L UK Prelim United Utilities Group UU.L UK Prelim Young & Co’s Brewery YNGa.L UK Prelim Best Buy BBY US Q1 Trade Royal Mail RMG.L UK Final SABMiller SAB.L UK Prelim Friday, 23rd May 2014 No major companies scheduled to report

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.