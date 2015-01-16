Companies reporting for week starting Monday 19th January 2015

Financial Analyst
January 16, 2015 4:28 PM
Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th January 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 19th January 2015
Greene King PLC GNK.L UK Sales release
Alliance Pharma PLC ALAPH.L UK Sales release
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Sales release
Tuesday 20th January 2015
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Sales release
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Earnings release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Sales release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings release
Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.OQ US Earnings release
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N US Earnings release
Southwest Bancorp Inc OKSB.OQ US Earnings release
Netflix Inc. NFLX.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 21st January 2015
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Sales release
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Sales release
Firstgroup PLC FGP.L UK Sales release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Sales release
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Sales release
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Sales release
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Sales release
Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Sales release
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Sales release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Sales release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Sales release
Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.OQ US Earnings release
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.N US Earnings release
Northern Trust Corp NTRS.OQ US Earnings release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 22nd January 2015
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Sales release
Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Sales release
Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N US Earnings release
BB&T Corp BBT.N US Sales release
KeyCorp KEY.N US Earnings release
Union Pacific Corp UNP.N US Earnings release
Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings release
E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC.OQ US Earnings release
Capital One Financial Corp COF.N US Earnings release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Friday 23rd January 2015
Premier Foods PLC PFD.L UK Sales release
First Horizon National Corp FHN.N US Earnings release
State Street Corp STT.N US Earnings release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N US Earnings release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Earnings release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
Economic Calendar

