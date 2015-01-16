Companies reporting for week starting Monday 19th January 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th January 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 19th January 2015
|Greene King PLC
|GNK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Alliance Pharma PLC
|ALAPH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tuesday 20th January 2015
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Unilever PLC
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Halliburton Co
|HAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|DAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Morgan Stanley
|MS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|AMD.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|International Business Machines Corp
|IBM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Southwest Bancorp Inc
|OKSB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Netflix Inc.
|NFLX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 21st January 2015
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Pearson PLC
|PSON.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Firstgroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|WH Smith PLC
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Diploma PLC
|DPLM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Halfords Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Poundland Group PLC
|PLND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Pets at Home Group PLC
|PETSP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|FITB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
|AMTD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Northern Trust Corp
|NTRS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American Express Co
|AXP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 22nd January 2015
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Countrywide PLC
|CWD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Verizon Communications Inc
|VZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|BB&T Corp
|BBT.N
|US
|Sales release
|KeyCorp
|KEY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Union Pacific Corp
|UNP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Southwest Airlines Co
|LUV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|E*TRADE Financial Corp
|ETFC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Capital One Financial Corp
|COF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 23rd January 2015
|Premier Foods PLC
|PFD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|First Horizon National Corp
|FHN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|State Street Corp
|STT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|BK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|General Electric Co
|GE.N
|US
|Earnings release