Companies reporting for week starting Monday 14th April 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 14th April, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 14th April 2014
Citigroup C US Q1
Tuesday, 15th April 2014
Intel Corp INTC.O US Q1
Johnson & Johnson JNJ US Q1
Coca-Cola Company KO US Q1
Yahoo Inc YHOO.O US Q1
Aggreko AGGK.L UK Trading Statement
Debenhams DEB.L UK H1
GKN GKN.L UK Q1 Trade
Hochschild Mining HOCM.L UK Q1 Output
JD Sports Fashion JD.L UK Prelim
Michael Page International MPI.L UK Q1 Trade
Rio Tinto RIO.L UK Q1 Output
SABMiller SAB.L UK Trading Statement
Wednesday, 16th April 2014
Burberry Group BAB.L UK Trading Statement
Evraz EVRE.L UK Q1 Trade
Fresnillo FRES.L UK Q1 Output
Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L UK Trading Statement
Persimmon PSN.L UK Trading Statement
Reckitt Benckiser Group RB.L UK Q1 Trade
Tesco TSCO.L UK Prelim
American Express Company AXP US Q1 Trade
Bank of America BAC US Q1 Trade
Capital One Financial COF US Q1 Trade
Google GOOGL.O US Q1 Trade
International Business Machines IBM US Q1 Trade
US Bancorp USB US Q1 Trade
Thursday, April 17th 2014
Diageo DGE.L UK Q3 Trade
BlackRock BLK US Q1 Trade
General Electric GE US Q1 Trade
Goldman Sachs GS US Q1 Trade
Morgan Stanley MS US Q1 Trade
Pepsico PEP US Q1 Trade
Schlumberger SLB US Q1 Trade
Friday, April 18th 2014
No major companies scheduled to report

 

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

 

