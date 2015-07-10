Companies reporting for week starting Monday 13th July 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th July 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
Major UK and US companies:
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 13th July 2015
|Genel Energy PLC
|GENL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|X5 Retail Group NV
|PJPq.L
|EU
|Sales release
|Galp Energia SGPS SA
|GALP.LS
|EU
|Sales release
|Tuesday 14th July 2015
|Firstgroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Michael Page International PLC
|MPI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG
|LISN.S
|EU
|Sales release
|Kuehne und Nagel International AG
|KNIN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
|SEBa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|JPM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wells Fargo & Co
|WFC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|CSX Corp
|CSX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 15th July 2015
|Severn Trent PLC
|SVT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Workspace Group PLC
|WKP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ICAP PLC
|IAP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|ICP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Halfords Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ASML Holding NV
|ASML.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA
|DETNOR.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Aker Solutions ASA
|AKSOL.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Storebrand ASA
|STB.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|AB SKF
|SKFb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
|CASP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|DAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kinder Morgan Inc
|KMI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Intel Corp
|INTC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Thursday 16th July 2015
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Polyus Gold International Ltd
|PGIL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Sports Direct International PLC
|SPD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Norske Skogindustrier ASA
|NSG.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swedbank AB
|SWEDa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Investor AB
|INVEb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
|NWC.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Kvaerner ASA
|KVAER.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Carrefour SA
|CARR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nordea Bank AB
|NDA.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Alfa Laval AB
|ALFA.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Atlas Copco AB
|ATCOa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB
|SCAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telekon Austria AG
|TELA.VI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Charles Schwab Corp
|SCHW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|GS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Philip Morris International Inc
|PM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|FBR & Co
|FBRC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Blackstone Group LP
|BX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Domino’s Pizza Inc
|DPZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Citigroup Inc
|C.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Mattel Inc
|MAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|AMD.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Google Inc
|GOOGL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 17th July 2015
|Givaudan SA
|GIVN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|TeliaSonera AB
|TLSN.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Schibsted ASA
|SBSTA.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Aker ASA
|AKER.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Volvo AB
|VOLVb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
|ERICb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|SSAB AB
|SSABa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wartsila Oyj Abp
|WRT1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Electrolux AB
|ELUXb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sandvik AB
|SAND.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Forum Oyj
|FUM1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Assa Abloy AB
|ASSAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|konecranes Abp
|KCR1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Husqvarna AB
|HUSQb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swedish Match AB
|SWMA.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|kone Oyj
|KNEBV.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Autoliv Inc
|ALV.N
|EU
|Earnings release
|Honeywell International Inc
|HON.N
|US
|Earnings release
|General Electric Co
|GE.N
|US
|Earnings release
