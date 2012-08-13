Companies Reporting for Week Starting August 13 2012
Key companies reporting this week include Michael Page International, Home Depot, Cisco, Staples, Eurasian Natural Resources, Wal-Mart and Gap.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 13th August 2012
|Michael Page International
|MPI.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Tuesday, 14th August 2012
|Dragon Oil
|DGO.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Home Depot Group
|HD
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Standard Life
|SL.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Wednesday, 15th August 2012
|Balfour Beatty
|BALF.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Eurasian Natural Resources
|ENRC.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Resolution
|RSL.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Applied Materials
|AMAT.0
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Cisco Systems
|CSCO.0
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Staples
|SPLS.0
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Thursday, 16th August 2012
|GAP
|GPS
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Wal-Mart Stores
|WMT
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Friday, 17th August 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
